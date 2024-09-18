Best Kinich Builds in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking for the best Kinich build in Genshin Impact, then we’ve got some excellent news for you. We’re going to break down what this strange new Natlan character does and how to get the most out of him.

How To Use Kinichi in Genshin Impact

Kinich is a Dendro claymore 5-star unit who does a huge amount of damage via his skill, especially when enemies are Burning nearby. His normal attacks are largely useless, but his burst can be a good source of Dendro application, and it also summons a cool pixelated dragon as well. However, it’s Kinich’s skill that you’re going to need to master and fully understand to get the best build for him in Genshin Impact.

When using his skill on an enemy, you’ll be able to start using the normal attack button and a direction to glide around your target. As you do this, an area will be marked near the enemy for you to glide into to boost your Nightsoul Points. You’ll also gain more Nightsoul Points as you hit enemies and if they’re Burning. When your Nightsoul points are full, you’ll want to reuse your skill in order to do an absurdly powerful attack on the enemy.

The Best Kinich Artifact in Genshin Impact

Kinich will be at his best with the Obsidian Codex set, which grants a damage boost when the character is in Nightsoul’s Blessing. It also generates a massive 40% crit rate buff when Kinich consumes one point of Nightsoul. This is absurdly powerful, and we’d be shocked to see any Natlan DPS unit using anything else for the next few months. However, Kinich can also do alright with the Unfinished Reverie set, which gives big attack and damage bonuses when enemies nearby are Burning.

In terms of stats, you’re going to want a lot of crit damage and attack on Kinichi. You’ll not need much crit rate due to the Obsidian Codex set, so don’t worry about that too much. You’ll also want an Atk% Sands, a Dendro Damage Goblet, and a Crit Damage Circlet.

Best Kinich Weapons in Genshin Impact

To finish off Kinich’s build in Genshin Impact, you’ll want to pick his signature weapon, Fang of the Mountain King. Fang of the Mountain King grants huge Elemental Skill and Burst damage buffs, along with having an absurdly high base attack and a little bit of Crit Rate. However, he’ll also do well with Verdict, which is Navia‘s signature weapon, or even Wolf’s Gravestone.

For four-star weapons, you’ll want to go for Serpent Spine most of the time, as it’s a great way to get a sizeable chunk of attack, which is what you’re after when it comes to Kinich’s best weapons. With that all said and done, you’re ready to power up your Kinich and devastate your enemies.

Genshin Impact is available to play now.

