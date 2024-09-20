Want the best Kinich teams in Genshin Impact to make sure you can get the most out of this grapple-hook-surfing greatsword-wielding Dendro five-star? Of course you do because no man is an island, especially when they need a specific reaction to work well.

Best Kinich Teams in Genshin Impact

Kinich is a Dendro DPS unit, and while that usually means you’ll want Electro teammates, his kit specifies that he wants the burning reaction to happen. This means you’ll want to put him with Pyro teammates. It also means he only has two team archetypes at his disposal.

Burning

Kinich – Dehya – Emilie – Bennet

Burning is, far and away, Kinich’s best team archetype. The basic idea here is that you’ve got Kinich as your main DPS and then you’ll want another Dendro unit to help with the application of the element and then a Pyro applicator as well. While Xiangling is many people’s go-to for this, you’re actually better off with Dehya, as she provides frequent enough Pyro, and you don’t have to worry about staying too close to enemies. Round things off with a healer, which is basically Bennet, YaoYao, or Baizhu, and you’re golden. Emilie is very strong here, too, due to her love of burning.

We’d be shocked if we didn’t see more characters in Natlan who can help this niche expand a bit more because we’re seriously lacking in Pyro sub-DPS units. Maybe Mavuika will end up being one, or maybe Hoyoverse will finally allow Klee’s burst to exist while she’s off-field, finally freeing our favorite explosive child to be useful in the game.

Burgeon

Kinich – Thoma – Nahida – Kokomi

Burgeon teams aren’t quite as good, but they’re still a fun one to play around with. You’ll need a burgeon trigger, which is going to be Thoma in most cases, a hydro applicator, and we’ve gone for Kokomi, but you could use Xingqiu if you want, and another Dendro unit, probably Nahida for us. The damage is still the same here, but Burgeon can help with AoE damage a bit more.

It’s worth noting that you need to be very careful how you apply different elements to get the right outcomes here because you need to apply enough hydro to create Dendro cores, but not so much that you remove burning, and you can’t apply too much Pyro or you’ll end up suffering without cores. Anyway, it can be fun when it works, but it still feels a little clunky at the moment.

And those are the best Kinich teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available to play now.

