How To Redeem McDonald’s Code in Genshin Impact

Although Genshin Impact features many in-game events, HoYoverse also holds real-life events like this collaboration with McDonald’s. Here’s how to redeem your McDonald’s code in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact & McDonald’s Collaboration Guide

Genshin Impact is holding a collaboration with McDonald’s in the United States from September 17 to 29, 2024. Note that you have to use the McDonald’s app if you want to participate. You also need to create an account before you can purchase the collaboration products.

To obtain free in-game rewards, you can click the Genshin Impact McDonald’s collab banner in the app. Then, you can order the Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal or the Genshin Impact Apple Pie. After you have successfully purchased the collab meal, an email containing a free code will be sent to your address. If you somehow do not receive the reward after 24 hours, I suggest contacting customer support.

The code that you receive can only be used once and one account can only redeem one free coupon. So, there is no point in buying several McDonald’s collab products individually. Although this event is exclusive to the United States, the codes are still valid for accounts on America, Europe, Asia, and TW/HK/MO servers.

The two collab items offer different rewards. Here are the details:

Genshin Impact Apple Pie Primogem x40

Mora Mora x20,000

Hero’s Wit x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Golden Apple Pastry x3

Recipe: Golden Apple Pastry x1 Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal Wings of Delicacies Wind Glider

Celebration: Crispy and Sweet Namecard

How To Redeem

Here’s how you can redeem McDonald’s code in Genshin Impact:

Open the official Redeem Code page. Log in to your account and select your server. Input a valid redemption coupon. Press the Redeem button. Check the in-game mail to claim your rewards.

Besides using the browser website, you can also redeem coupons in the game.

Open the main menu. Go to Settings and select Account. Pick the Redeem Code option. Insert a coupon and check your mail.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

