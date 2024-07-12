Liquid Metal is one of the most valuable resources. Thankfully, it can also be one of the most abundant. Here’s the best Liquid Metal farm in The First Descendant.

Best Mission Type for Farming Liquid Metal in the First Descendant

To get Liquid Metal fast in The First Descendant, players will want to dismantle weapons often. Certain mission types, such as Special Operations, don’t really spawn weapons. The best mission type for farming Liquid Metal are Void Intercept Battles. These Colossi typically spawn several Rare weapons when defeated. Dismantling these weapons immediately will give players a decent amount of Liquid Metal. However, some of these boss fights can be very time consuming. The trick is to find one that can be completed as fast as possible.

By far, the fastest Void Intercept Battle to complete is Stunning Beauty. This Colossus is only level 22, so there’s a high chance that Descendants in the late game will be over-leveled for the challenge. One Descendant in particular can absolutely determine Stunning Beauty. Since this enemy type has a very weak resistance to Venom, Freyna is by far the best Descendant for the job. With the right build, Freyna is able to kill Stunning Beauty in under 10 seconds.

Best Build for Farming Liquid Metal in The First Descendant

The fastest way by far to kill Stunning Beauty is by using Freyna’s Venom Baptism skill. This Unique Weapon has a set amount of ammunition and will be unequipped when that ammo is depleted or a set amount of time has passed. This weapon has an incredibly powerful attack, but the Room 0 Trauma and Poison abilities are what make it really shine. Per the Venom Baptism’s description in game, “Room 0 Trauma deals continuous damage and inflicts Poison on nearby enemies”.

To make this Unique Weapon even more powerful, players will want to focus on Reactors and Descendant Modules. The best Reactor to boost the damage Freyna does with her Venom abilities is the Toxic Phase Reactor. The higher the level, the better. This boosts Skill Power quite a bit at base, but can be improved by meeting the Reactor’s Optimization Condition. For example, the reactor above requires a Hand Cannon weapon class equipped to get the maximum benefit. This is no problem, as the Venom Baptism is powerful enough with this Reactor to kill Stunning Beauty on its own.

For Descendant Modules, improving Shield and DEF are important when going into a Void Intercept Battle. These will allow you to tank more damage and focus only on dealing DPS rather than having to avoid damage. The Venom Baptism’s DPS can be improved even further by improving Freyna’s Skill Power. While there are modules that improve Venom Skills specifically, Maximize Skill is more than effective enough. Be sure to give Silion a visit to enhance this Module before going into the fight.

Best Boss Strategy for Farming Liquid Metal

With this Build, players are ready to farm Liquid Metal. Head into the Stunning Beauty Void Intercept Battle and get in position with a clear sightline to her spawn.

As soon as her health bar appears, activate the Venom Baptism. Fire until Stunning Beauty is defeated, then grab the weapons she drops. Dismantle them, then replay the mission as much as you like. While it may not be the most engaging method, it is highly effective and will get players the materials to make Precision Phase Exchangers faster than Anais can research them.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

