The fourth Eternal to make their way to Marvel Snap has arrived with Makkari, and she has a wholly unique effect. Here’s the best Makkari decks in Marvel Snap.

How Makkari Works in Marvel Snap

Makkari is a 3-energy, 4-power card with an ability that reads: “After the turn, runs from your hand to a random location. (if possible)”.

In short, this means that whenever you draw Makkari, whether on the first turn or the sixth, she’ll jump from your hand to a random location. She is essentially a free 4-power on the board at the cost of a deck slot.

Yes, she can land in Bar With No Name and lose you the game. But at the same time, she can leap into a lane flooded by Storm. Do note that Professor X has been heavily nerfed, but Makkari can’t jump from your hand into his lane.

Her text says ‘runs’ from your hand, which is a notable distinction to ‘played.’ This means Makkari won’t trigger certain card effects, such as Hope Summers’ or Angela’s, or trigger locations like Orchis Forge.

Makkari is most comparable to Angel or M’Baku, which should tell you a little bit about whether or not you should rush out to get her.

The Best Makkari Decks in Marvel Snap

Honestly, Makkari doesn’t fit into any particular deck because her ability isn’t controllable. If you could choose where to play Makkari or if she landed in a lane you were losing, like Proxima Midnight, she might have a place in a lockdown-style deck. As it stands, she pretty much only fits into Silver Surfer, and her usefulness there is debatable with so many other strong 3-energy cards. Regardless, here’s a list:

Nova

Forge

Brood

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Hope Summers

Makkari

Sebastian Shaw

Gladiator

Absorbing Man

Sera

Mockingbird

Click here to copy the deck list from Untapped.

No cards are really replaceable in this deck. But if you don’t have Mockingbird, another solid 3 drop like Red Guardian will work instead.

I believe Makkari will fit into a standard Nova and Killmonger Surfer list rather than the Hazmat hybrid simply because the latter version is too crammed full of necessary cards, making it difficult to create room for her.

If you’re hellbent on playing Makkari, this list is rather straightforward. Snap against your opponent if you have a Brood into Sebastian Shaw line, but don’t discount having excess energy to Silver Surfer and Absorbing Man on the final turns. In the current meta, this deck is quite good because Zoo-style and Thanos lists currently reign supreme.

Speaking of Zoo, Makkari can fit into a Zoo-style deck, though whether or not she’ll make an already strong deck better is debatable. I’ve been a champion of Zoo over the last few weeks and she’ll do fine in a list like this:

Ant-Man

Nico Minoru

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

Makkari

Shanna the She-Devil

Nocturne

Ka-Zar

Cull Obsidian

Blue Marvel

Gilgamesh

Mockingbird

Click here to copy the deck list from Untapped.

Mockingbird and Gilgamesh are necessary for this deck to function properly. But you can swap out Cull Obsidian for Crossbones if you don’t have him. Otherwise, Morph can substitute for Nocturne.

The difficulty with this deck is knowing when to fill up your locations and when to keep a space or two open, given the prevalence of cards like White Widow. Makkari can have a negative impact by taking up the fourth space of a location late in a match, but at the same time, she can drop earlier and make it easier for you to know when to play. It really depends on which turn you draw Makkari.

How to Counter Makkari in Marvel Snap

There is no direct way to counter Makkari, though decks that clog up the board with cards like White Widow, Debrii, and Annihilus will do so better than others. If, for some reason, you’re running into a ton of Makkari—or she gets a significant buff—consider throwing a Green Goblin into your deck to make your opponent regret slotting Makkari in over a different card.

Is Makkari Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

In her current form, Makkari is definitely not worth any of your resources. The above decks will function with her in them, but quite often in Marvel Snap you do not want a card being played randomly, and as a result, those decks have plenty of better options than Makkari. If she were to get a buff that considered her a ‘played’ card, or if you could somehow predict where she’ll land, she may see a lot more utility. But until that buff arrives, definitely save your Spotlight Cache Keys unless you’re aiming to pick up Gladiator or X-23 which are also in caches this week.

Marvel Snap is available now.

