Alongside the season pass card – Hawkeye Kate Bishop – comes Marvel Boy in Marvel Snap’s Young Avengers season. Both are primed to jump into already established decks and maybe create their own list. Here are the best Marvel Boy decks in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Marvel Boy Works in Marvel Snap

Marvel Boy is a 3-power, 2-cost card with an ability that reads: “After each turn, give 3 of your 1-Cost cards +1 Power.”

Basically, Marvel Boy will increase the power of 3 of the 1-cost cards on your side of the board when the turn ends. However, he’s not an Ongoing or On Reveal ability and cannot be shut off that way.

From Squirrel Girl to Ultron’s Drones, Marvel Boy has a lot of synergy. He also works with his companion Hawkeye Kate Bishop as she generates 1-cost Arrows. Otherwise, he synergizes best with decks that run Squirrel Girl and Shanna the She-Devil.

Best Marvel Boy Decks in Marvel Snap

While Marvel Boy is undoubtedly powerful, he really only works in two decklists at the moment: Zoo and Patriot, as they’re the only lists that run a significant amount of 1-cost cards to make the most of his effect. That said, I’m sure some are theorycrafting other tempo-style lists that make use of him, but for now, let’s stick to where Marvel Boy will definitely fit. Here’s the Zoo list:

Ant-Man

Nico Minori

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Marvel Boy

Caiera

Shanna the She-Devil

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Gilgamesh

Mockingbird

Click here to copy this decklist from Untapped.

Gilgamesh and Mockingbird are necessary cards for this list; however, you can swap out Nico Minoru for another 1-drop such as Nebula if you do not have her. If you didn’t pick up the season pass with Kate Bishop, consider replacing her with another 1-cost card or a tech card like Shadow King. Marvel Boy is going to bring out Destroy decks in droves, so Caiera is a must.

The ideal playline here is to drop Squirrel Girl into Hawkeye Kate Bishop. Then, play Marvel Boy on turn 3 and hopefully gain priority so you can drop Caiera alongside an arrow on turn 4 before Blue Marvel into Gilgamesh and Mockingbird to win. Shanna the She-Devil can lose you some games, so if you don’t need to play her immediately, consider dropping her on the last turn if you don’t have a bigger card to play like Gilgamesh.

Patriot lists have stormed back into the meta just in time for Marvel Boy to make them even more potent, as he will buff off the Drones summoned by Ultron at the end of the game by another power point. However, this Patriot list probably looks a little different, as it leans into 1-drop cards a bit more and utilizes a small Junk package that pairs well with Hawkeye Kate Bishop:

Nebula

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

White Widow

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Patriot

Marvel Boy

Debrii

Caiera

Blue Marvel

Ultron

Mockingbird

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

Once again, Caiera is a must as there will be a lot of Killmongers going around in this meta. Once the hype around Marvel Boy dies down or if you don’t have Caiera, Ka-Zar makes a great addition to this deck. If you don’t have Nebula – who helps bait cards into a lane you can clog with Debrii – consider using another great 1-cost card like Nico Minoru or Iceman. Mockingbird is an amazing addition here, but you can swap her out for something like Cull Obsidian or another 1-cost card.

Yes, this entry in the list of best Marvel Boy decks in Marvel Snap is a hodgepodge of Zoo, Patriot, and Junk, but I do believe something like this will work incredibly well. Time and time again, Junk has been proven to only need White Widow and Debrii to lock out a lane on your opponent’s side. With so many quality 1-cost cards and ways to fill up your own side of the board, you might think Ultron isn’t needed; however, Ultron provides more reach into contested areas and a great turn 6 play to fill up every other location and to buff Dazzler. Finally, Marvel Boy will give those Drones +1 on the final turn of the game, turning them from an 8-power play in an empty lane to 12-power, along with buffing up any other 1-cost cards you have kicking around. Throw in a Patriot, and that empty Drone lane becomes a 20-power lane.

Marvel Boy Counters in Marvel Snap

Oh boy, are you ever going to need to counter this card. The greatest threat to Marvel Boy is Killmonger, as he’ll delete all the 1-cost cards that Marvel Boy is empowering; however, Red Guardian is a great choice as he can stop Marvel Boy’s effect entirely. Otherwise, there isn’t a direct counter to him. If your opponent manages to get Marvel Boy down with a Caiera, retreat.

Who Is Marvel Boy?

Marvel Boy has quite a complicated history despite a rather simple name. As a member of the intergalactic, dimension-hopping Kree race, Marvel Boy – also known as Noh-Varr – was spliced with cockroach DNA to help make him a super soldier. Marvel Boy would join a peacekeeping mission between the Kree and Skull races before his team got lost in the multiverse, where he would end up in Earth-616. He would spend some time as a villain, blaming humans for the loss of his peacekeeping team, before eventually joining the Young Avengers and starting a relationship with Kate Bishop.

Is Marvel Boy Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

By and large yes, Marvel Boy is one of the better cards releasing this month – especially if you like playing Zoo-style decks. He will definitely make the Gilgamesh Zoo list better, and it’s already one of the best decks. I expect team builders and content creators will experiment quite a lot with him, and eventually, we’ll see him as the crux of a new style of deck. If you don’t like Zoo, however, consider saving your keys and picking him up a few months down the line.

And those are the best Marvel Boy decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy