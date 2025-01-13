Best Meta Sandy Build in Brawl Stars

One of the best Brawlers you can obtain in Brawl Stars is Sandy. This Legendary Controller unit offers great utility thanks to his Ultimate ability. Although his damage output is relatively low, the versatility he provides makes him an excellent pick.

Best Sandy Build in Brawl Stars

Sandy’s primary attack is piercing sand bullets that can cover wide areas but deal minimal damage. What makes him unique is his Super Sandstorm ability, which summons a sandstorm that lasts for nine seconds. Any allies within the skill’s area of effect will be hidden from the enemy’s view, making Sandy incredibly useful for turning the tide of battle.

Equipment Option Gadget Sweet Dreams Star Power Rude Star Gear 1 Exhausting Storm Gear 2 Damage

The best gadget for Sandy is Sweet Dreams. This tool allows him to put opponents to sleep for one second. However, they will wake up if they take any damage. You should use this gadget when you have full ammo and are close to an opponent near your allies. This way, you can attack the sleeping enemy together to quickly eliminate them.

It’s even better if you can stun the enemy with an attack afterward, as they will wake up as soon as they are hit. You can also use Sweet Dreams defensively if you’re being attacked by another Brawler. Putting your opponent to sleep will give you time to escape and get to safety.

You can give Rude Star to Sandy as his Star Power to get extra damage. In addition to hiding your team from enemies, his Sandstorm ability will damage all opponents within its radius. You should activate this ability when you’re surrounded by both allies and enemies. This will give your team a chance to assault your opponents simultaneously. Be sure not to use your Gadget while the Sandstorm is active, as Rude Star will automatically remove the stun from the enemy.

For Sandy’s Gears, I recommend using Exhausting Storm and Damage. Exhausting Storm will debuff enemies trapped inside Sandy’s Sandstorm, causing them to deal 20 percent less damage. On the other hand, Damage will buff Sandy’s attack by 50 percent when his health drops below half.

Best Sandy Teammates in Brawl Stars

Although Sandy is very powerful, he is also a glass cannon. You can’t expect him to tank hits from enemies. That’s why having teammates who can protect Sandy and cover his weaknesses is essential. Here are my recommendations:

Jacky

Surge

Gene

Jacky is arguably Sandy’s best teammate. You’ll want to stick close to her when she’s on your team. Her ability focuses on drawing enemies close with her drill, making it the perfect opportunity for you to unleash Sandy’s Sandstorm and trap your enemies in your turf.

Surge is the best damage dealer for Sandy. Although his movement speed is quite slow, he can deal massive damage with both his regular attacks and ultimate. He’s a straightforward unit whose job is to inflict as much damage as possible.

Gene is another good option as Sandy’s teammate. Like Jacky, he has an ability that can pull enemies closer, making him a great partner for Sandy. If any enemies are outside the Sandstorm’s area of effect, he can pull one of them into the ability’s range.

Other Tips

When you unleash your Sandstorm, you should consider placing it near the edge of the bushes. This will allow your team to escape to the bushes once the ability stops. It will also give you another chance to ambush your opponents.

If you encounter another Sandy in a match, you can counter their Super with your own. Besides hiding your teammates, you can see the enemies’ locations from the DoT they receive from Rude Star.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Sandy build in Brawl Stars. Although he is very strong, you still need to cooperate with your teammates to ensure your team can win the battle.

Brawl Stars is now available on iOS and Android.

