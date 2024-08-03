Best Moveset for Lucario in Pokemon GO

While Lucario has been a fan-favorite in Pokemon GO for years, it was only recently that it got a big boost as a battle powerhouse — Mega Evolution. Mega Lucario debuted in July 2024, which means players are eager to find the best moveset to bring it to the battlefield in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

Best Overall Moveset for Lucario in Pokemon GO

When prepping your Lucario (or Mega Lucario) to head into Raids or crush some tough battles with Giovanni in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to know its best, most powerful moveset.

Pokemon Best Moveset

Lucario Fast Move:

Force Palm or Counter



Charged Move:

Aura Sphere

When it comes to pure force, the aptly named Force Palm is the biggest DPS fast move Lucario has access to. This special move can only be taught via an Elite Fast TM. If you’re fresh out of those at the moment, the next best Fast Move is Counter.

As for Lucario’s best Charged Attack, you’ll want it to learn Aura Sphere. The next most powerful move is Shadow Ball, but that’s a good few steps down in DPS.

If you have the energy to do it, you should Mega Evolve your Lucario for an extra boost in battle. Mega Lucario requires 200 Mega Energy for the first evolution and just 40 Mega Energy for subsequent evolutions.

Best Moveset for Lucario in GO Battle League

When it comes to PvP battles, depending on the League you’re entering, you will have a lower CP to deal with. Moves also have different stats for Trainer Battles than in Gyms and Raids, as well as special status effects that don’t apply in PvP battles. This means you’ll be looking at a slightly different strategy with these battles when taking all of this into consideration.

For most tournaments in the GO Battle League, we recommend the following moveset for Lucario in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon PvP Moveset

Lucario Fast Move:

Counter



Charged Move:

Shadow Ball

Lucario Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Of course, no matter how powerful the moveset you choose for Lucario, it will still be impacted by type weaknesses and effectiveness. Lucario is a dual-type Fighting and Steel Pokemon. This makes it weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves, so you’ll want to take that into consideration when choosing Lucario for a fight.

The good news is that Lucario has far more strengths than weaknesses, bringing an advantage against Dark, Dragon, Grass, Ice, Normal, Steel, Bug, Poison, and Rock types. Here’s a quick snapshot of Lucario’s strengths and weaknesses to keep in mind as you plan your attack:

Pokemon Type Strong Against Vulnerable To

Lucario Fighting/Steel Bug

Dark

Dragon

Grass

Ice

Normal

Steel

Poison

Rock Fighting

Fire

Ground

If you plan for the strongest, best moveset and play into strengths and weaknesses, Lucario and Mega Lucario can be truly formidable creatures to bring into battle for Gyms, Raids, and the GO Battle League in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy