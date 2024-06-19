Best Nahobino Build in SMT V Vengeance (Shin Megami Tensei V)

The Nahobino is the main character you’ll play as in SMT V Vengeance, and you pretty much have complete freedrom over how you want to build him, which can be daunting. Here are the best Nahobino builds for SMT V Vengeance.

Best Nahobino Magic Build in SMT V Vengeance

Generally speaking, you’ll want to go either full physical damage or full magic damage for the protagonist in Shin Megami Tensei V, and that still applies in Vengeance. Here’s the stat point distribution you should try to aim for by the end of the game:

Magic: 50

Vitality: 40

Agility: 10

Of course, you’ll want to make sure you’re leveling your stats somewhat evenly as you’re still progressing through the story. As a general rule of thumb, add five points to Magic, four points to Vitality, and one point to Agility for every 10 levels you gain.

As for the Essences, here are the ones you should prioritize during the early game period:

Essence Skills Apsaras Mabufu

Tarunda Jack-o-Lantern Agilao

Tarunda High Pixie Zio

Sukunda

Zanma

Concentrate

As you move into the mid and late-game, here are the skills you’ll want to prioritize getting for your magic build as well:

Skill Effect HIgh Almighty Pleroma Greatly increases Almighty attack damage. Concentrate Greatly increases the damage of the next magic-based attack from self. Divine Arrowfall Heavy Almighty damage to all foes. Profaned Land Heavy Dark damage to one foe. Chance of inflicting Poison. Ruinous Thunder Heavy Electric damage to one foe. Great Mana Spring Greatly increases max MP.

While enemies will get more resistances in the late-game portion, you can step around this with Almighty damage, which bypasses all resistances.

Best Nahobino Physical Build in SMT V Vengeance

On the other hand, if you want to go with a full physical build, that’s perfectly doable too. This will have a slower start to the game than a magical build, but you’ll be less stressed out about MP conservation. Here’s how your stat allocation should look like:

Strength: 50

Vitality: 40

Agility: 10

And here are the best early-game Essences you should try to go for:

Essence Skills Ippon-Datara Heat Wave Rakshasa Counter

Charge Bicorn Beatdown

Charge

And finally, as you get into the mid and late-game sections, here are the skills you’ll want to have on your build:

Skill Effect Phys Pleroma Increases Physical attack damage. Wrath Tempest Deals 8 weak Physical attacks to random effects. Higher damage when Critical. Great Life Spring Greatly increases max HP. Bloody Glee Increases Critical Rate.

The main benefit of going with strength is that you’re less concerned about conserving MP, and you don’t have to worry too much about skill slots as well.

With all that in mind, however, magic builds are capable of dealing more damage overall. If you want a largely stress-free build and you don’t mind a slower start to the game, then go with physical. But if you really want to feel ridiculously powerful, then go with magic.

And that’s the best Nahobino build for SMT V Vengeance. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to start the Canon of Vengeance story.

