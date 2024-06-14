How to Start Canon of Vengeance in SMT V Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a re-release of Atlus’ Switch RPG, and it comes with a brand new story with tens of hours of content to get through. Here’s how to start the Canon of Vengeance storyline in SMT V Vengeance.

How to Unlock Canon of Vengeance in SMT V Vengeance

The good news is that unlike in Persona 5 Royal, it’s pretty much impossible to miss out on the Canon of Vengeance story in SMT V Vengeance. It’s unlocked right at the very start of the game.

When you start a new game, you’ll be greeted with a new cutscene where you’re asked if you want to touch the hand of the floating girl. If you choose to do so, you’ll be put on the Canon of Vengeance path, which is the new content that comes with the re-release. If you choose not to touch her hand, you’ll play through the original story instead, with no changes.

After you’ve made your decision, the game will even tell you the implications of your choice and ask again if you want to go ahead with it.

Whether you’re new to the game or if you’ve already played the original story before, I’d definitely recommend going with the Canon of Vengeance route first. The story is more interesting, and it’s pretty much completely separate from the original, so you don’t have to play that first to understand what’s going on in this one.

Regardless of which route you choose, you’ll still be able to enjoy all of the quality-of-life improvements that SMT V Vengeance has to offer, so you won’t really be missing out on anything either way.

And that’s how to start the new Canon of Vengeance storyline in SMT V Vengeance. If you’re looking for more, check out our review of the game.

Shin Megami Tensei V is available now.

