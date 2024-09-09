Best PC Settings to Boost FPS in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

The PC performance of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 so far hasn’t been terrific for many players. If you’re struggling to maintain consistent frames per second (FPS), then check out the recommended PC graphics settings for BO6 below.

Best PC Graphics Settings in BO6

I’ll go through every section of the graphics settings in BO6 to ensure you have everything set at the right value for maximum FPS. However, you can make adjustments based on your system.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary gaming monitor

Primary gaming monitor Display Adaptor: Primary GPU

Primary GPU Screen Refresh Rate: Whatever your monitor’s highest refresh rate is

Whatever your monitor’s highest refresh rate is Display Resolution: 1920×1080 or 2160×1440

1920×1080 or 2160×1440 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Display Gamma: Personal preference

Personal preference Brightness: Personal preference

Personal preference Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

PC settings in BO6. Screenshot by The Escapist

Quality Presents: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS AMD Fidelity CAS Strength: 100

FidelityFX CAS Path Tracing + Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off VRAM Scale Target: 90

90 Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off Texture Resolution: Very Low

Very Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality Level: Low

Low Particle Resolution: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts: Off

Off Persistent Effects: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal Allocated Texture Cache Size: 16 Download Limits: On

Minimal Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Low Daily Download Limit (GB): 1.0

1.0 Shadow Quality: Very Low

Very Low Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Tessellation: Off

Off Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Off Water Quality: Off

View

Field of View: 100-110

100-110 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Default

Default World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 1 Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3 Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

Game Perspective Inverted Flashbang: On

And that does it for the best PC settings for FPS in BO6. With all of these settings, you should have the best chance to gain the highest fps possible for your PC.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

