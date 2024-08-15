Best Qingyi Build in Zenless Zone Zero

Qingyi is one of the members of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team that you can encounter in Zenless Zone Zero. If you get this S-rank Stun agent from the limited-time banner, here’s the best Qingyi build in the game.

How to Build Qingyi in Zenless Zone Zero

Qingyi is an Electric Stun agent who can hit multiple enemies at the same time while also having a Stun Multiplier skill. Although she cannot inflict as much Daze as other Stun characters, like Lycaon, she can deal decent DMG despite not being an Attacker.

The Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Qingyi in ZZZ

W-Engine: Ice-Jade Teapot

Drive Disc: 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz Main-stats: Slot 4: ATK%, CRIT Rate, or CRIT DMG Slot 5: PEN Ratio or ATK% Slot 6: Energy Regen or Impact Sub-stats: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% PEN Ratio



Qingyi’s signature W-Engine, Ice-Jade Teapot, is definitely the best gear for her in Zenless Zone Zero. Besides increasing her Impact, this equipment will also buff the DMG of all squad members if she has more than 15 stacks of Tea-riffic. If you don’t have enough Polychrome to pull for Qingyi’s weapon, you can use these alternatives instead:

The Restrained

Steam Oven

Precious Fossilized Core

[Vortex] Arrow

Since Qingyi is a Stun agent, you can use the usual combination of Shockstar Disco and Swing Jazz for her Drive Disc sets. You can also change Swing Jazz with Woodpecker Electro if you want more CRIT stats or Thunder Metal if you need more Electric DMG.

The Best Skill Priority for Qingyi

First priority: Special Attack and Basic

Second priority: Chain Attack and Dodge

Third priority: Assist

Qingyi is a Stun agent, so you want to upgrade her Basic and Special Attack to increase her DMG and Daze stats. Leveling up her Dodge is also a good idea since her Dodge Counter can inflict a lot of Daze on your enemies. Chain Attack is the next one on your priority, and Assist should be the last ability you upgrade.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Qingyi

If you plan to get Qingyi’s copies, the best Mindscape Cinema you can unlock in Zenless Zone Zero is her M1, Insulation Breakdown. With this ability, she can immediately enter the Flash Connect state when entering combat. If she has the maximum Flash Connect Voltage, her enhanced Basic Attack will reduce the enemy’s DEF and increase Qingyi’s CRIT Rate.

Zenless Zone Zero is now available to play on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

