Modern Warfare 3 just added one of the most unique shotguns in Call Of Duty history. The Reclaimer 18 allows players to swap between pump-action and semi-automatic firing modes on the fly. To make the most of it, here is the best Reclaimer 18 loadout in MW3 Season 4.

The Reclaimer 18’s MW3 Stats

Before getting into the loadout itself, it is important to note that the Reclaimer 18 has some really unique design quirks. Through extensive testing in the firing range, we were able to find how this new shotgun performs differently in specific situations.

First, we tested the Reclaimer 18 with its default shotgun shells in both fire modes. When pump-action, this weapon has a tight ADS spread and a wide hipfire spread. Putting the Reclaimer 18 in semi-auto causes a change. When semi-auto, the ADS spread is wider, but there is a far tighter hipfire spread than when in pump-action.

When swapping out ammunition type, these stats change again. Testing the Bolo Shells – which we recommend using in our best Reclaimer 18 loadout – got some interesting results. When using the Bolo Shells in pump-action, the ADS and hipfire spreads were surprisingly close. When the Reclaimer 18 has Bolo Shells in semi-auto, the hipfire spread is noticeably wider than when ADS. This data informed the loadout we recommend for the Reclaimer 18.

Best Reclaimer 18 Loadout in MW3 Season 4

Uncovering the design quirks of this new shotgun has revealed how to get the most out of this weapon in the Gunsmith. Here are our recommended attachments:

Bolo Shells

Per the Gunsmith description, this ammunition type “fires two lead balls tethered together by a wire.” This improves damage, damage range, horizontal and vertical recoil, and provides a tightened hipfire and tactical stance spread. That makes it the most powerful attachment for shotguns in MW3. The only downside to running Bolo Shells is a slight decrease in bullet velocity, which is barely noticeable in the ranges that shotguns are effective.

Center Mass Grip Tape

This new grip tape is listed as improving flinch resistance and offers some slight bonuses to mobility. Running this attachment on the Reclaimer 18 will grant the weapon a 3% reduction in the time to ADS and a 16% reduction in sprint to fire speed. There is a 6% penalty to every recoil stat when running this attachment, but the Reclaimer 18’s slow fire rate gives players plenty of time to re-center from the recoil between shots.

Crown Breaker Choke

This brand-new muzzle attachment was added with the Reclaimer 18. It can be unlocked by leveling the weapon to level 7. It provides a tighter pellet spread, as well as tighter hipfire and tactical stance spreads. This attachment has no downsides, so it’s great to run for pure bonuses.

Hinge LAF Light Stock

This wire stock is designed to improve mobility across the board. Since shotguns are best used on the move, this is a vital attachment for the Reclaimer 18. Players using this attachment will notice improvements in aim walking speed, hipfire and tactical stance spread, crouch movement speed, and base movement speed. The only downsides to this attachment are penalties to recoil and aiming idle sway.

Schlager ULO-66 Laser

This laser device delivers one final tightening of the hipfire and tac stance spread, as well as improving recoil control when firing from the hip. This laser is not visible to enemy players, so it has no downsides.

With these attachments, the Reclaimer 18 becomes a more mobile shotgun with an excellent hipfire spread. The best Reclaimer 18 loadout in MW3 Season 4 makes this new weapon a run-and-gun powerhouse.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

