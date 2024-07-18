Best Right Backs (RBs) in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Uncovering the top right back (RB) in EA FC 24 Career Mode will greatly increase your team’s overall stability. A top right back has a balance of defensive strength and attacking quality, making them indispensable to any team. Here are the best RBs in EA FC 24.

Best RBs (Right Backs) in EA FC 24 Career Mode

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Overall 86)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the complete package with excellent attributes across multiple departments. Best of all, though, is his 90 passing. With that stat, you will get quality crosses and set-pieces from him. He also boasts 76 pace, so he is quick enough to chase down players and make recovery runs. With 79 dribbling, Trent can maneuver past opponents with ease. His defensive rating is 80, and his physicality stands at 73, making him a robust defender who’s also capable of launching attacks from deep.

2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Overall 85)

Giovanni Di Lorenzo is a versatile defender from Serie A with an overall rating of 85. The Italian’s most prized assets are his pace (85) and passing (75), making him good for both speed and distribution. His dribbling at 79 and defensive ability at 82 ensure he can maintain possession under pressure and thwart opposing attacks effectively. Additionally, his physicality at 82 means he can hold his ground against tough opponents.

3. Achraf Hakimi (Overall 85)

PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi is rapid, boasting a lightning-fast pace rating of 92. He’s got 80 dribbling, making it easy to beat defenders. His defensive rating is 75, complemented by a physicality of 78, which means he’s a reliable option at the back. In addition, Hakimi’s shooting at 75 is quite impressive for a right back, and it can be helpful in taking shots from a distance.

4. Kieran Trippier (Overall 85)

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier is a great passer of the ball with a rating of 86, making his accurate crosses very effective. He is a solid boon to your defense with an 82 rating, but his physicality at 72 is slightly on the lower side, so more robust players might overpower him. Trippier’s speed of 68 is not that high, but his technical skills make up for it. He is also a good dribbler with a decent 79 for that attribute.

5. Kyle Walker (Overall 84)

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is a speed demon with a pace of 90. His physicality is impressive at 81, allowing him to outmuscle opponents. When it comes to defense, Walker has an overall rating of 79, so he is dependable at the back. He has 77 passing and 78 dribbling, allowing him to play the ball out from the back while also making late runs forward. Ultimately, Walker is an excellent player, but his age of 34 means he’ll not be a reliable option for too long in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

6. Reece James (Overall 84)

Reece James is an all-action right back for EA FC 24 Career Mode with a real balance to his stats. His pace is 80, making him quick on the flanks, while his passing is strong at 83, which is great in attacking scenarios to deliver excellent long and short balls. An 82 defensive rating makes James airtight on defense, and his physicality (81) allows him to make occasional tough challenges. His 82 dribbling is the cherry on the cake and makes him a great all-rounder.

7. Jeremie Frimpong (Overall 83)

Jeremie Frimpong is one of the fastest players in EA FC 24, let alone right-backs, having a blistering pace of 94. With 84 dribbling and such speed, he glides past defenders effortlessly, and he’s an excellent crosser due to his 75 passing. On the flip side, he’s quite average defensively with a rating of 74, complemented by his 70 physicality, but he can handle physical duels, and his pace helps, too. Despite his 56 shooting, he is one of the standout players on the right side due to his overall contributions.

8. Dani Carvajal (Overall 82)

Real Madrid and Spain star Dani Carvajal offers consistent performances on the pitch. His speed of 82 is good enough to help him in attack while also recovering in time for defense. His 79 rated dribbling isn’t too shabby, and his stat of 76 passing means that he is decent at playing the ball out from defense. On the other hand, his defensive stats are solid at 77, along with impressive physical stats at 79.

9. Noussair Mazraoui (Overall 82)

Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich is a young right back with an ideal mix of attributes. His 79 pace and 77 passing are his key qualities, both extremely useful for progressing the ball up the pitch. He is very agile and hard to dispossess, thanks to his 83 dribbling stat. Mazraoui is 77 rated defensively and has a moderate physicality of 74.

10. Arnau Martinez (Overall 80)

Arnau Martinez is an upcoming talent for EA FC 24 Career Mode with well-rounded stats from Girona FC. He is 79 rated in pace, which means he should be able to keep up with those fast and tricky wingers, while he can take on a defender or two by using his 76 dribbling. Martinez’s defending side is excellent as well, rated at 76 with a good physicality of 70, meaning he can handle himself in a duel. There’s still a lot of room for improvement in his passing; which is only 72 at this point but can grow under the right development plan.

11. Malo Gusto (Overall 76)

Malo Gusto is Chelsea’s youngster who held the fort well enough last season in Reece James’s absence. With a rating of 88 speed, he is one of the fastest RBs in EA FC 24 Career Mode. Gusto can carry the ball extremely well, thanks to 75 Dribbling. On the defensive side, he needs to improve a lot, as his current stat of 68 is below average for a quality right-back. His physicality stands at 73, making him strong enough to handle challenges. Gusto’s passing is moderate at 68, but his potential for growth makes him an exciting prospect.

