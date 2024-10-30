Roblox is full of horror games that are waiting for you to try. So, we’ve put together our list of the best scary Roblox games to play with friends.

Granny: Multiplayer

Try to escape this eerie house before Granny gets you.

Granny is a treasure hunt-style game where you find objects such as keys, padlock codes, and power switches to try and escape the formidable Granny. Split your treasure hunt with your friends to maximize your chances of escaping Granny’s house, as there are many objects to find. But don’t worry, you can get weapons to slow Granny down if she does find you!

This two-story house has multiple rooms and trap doors, which makes it great fun to explore with a few friends.

Midnight Movie

In a quiet town, work at a movie theatre with your friends during a serial killer spree.

In Midnight Movies, your days start off normal. Serve popcorn, pizza, and candy, clean the theatre, and make sue your customers are happy. But don’t let this calm start deceive you. Midnight Movies is a slow burn until police investigators tell you there’s a killer on the loose.

Be suspicious of every customer and keep your eyes open. This game is great to play with one or two friends. Play multiple times to try and get all three story endings.

The Jin

The Indonesian horror game The Jin is a unique scary experience set in a rural village.

Play as an IRL streamer who has just moved back to his home village, telling his chat about the scary stories he heard growing up. Everything is going fine until the evil spirits from your stories start chasing you in real life. Run away, hide, or chase them away by reciting prayers.

In The Jin, complete objectives with your friends to survive, all while keeping the stream interesting for your viewers. This game is a refreshing take on the typical Roblox horror game with a distinctive style and impressive voice acting.

Lights Out

In Lights Out, run from a Slender Man-like figure who hides in the darkness.

There’s been a break-in at the laboratory you work at. A dark shadowy figure has entered, and the elevator to escape is broken. Run into any area with light to avoid the Shadow Man while collecting batteries to fix the elevator. But don’t get too comfortable- the lights switch position every thirty seconds.

This game is great to play with a large group. The server fits up to twelve people and has a large map, so there’s plenty of space for you and all your friends.

Short Horror Games

Pick from numerous short scary games to play with your friends in Short Horror Games.

If you’re looking for a scary narrative-driven Roblox game, this one’s for you. Choose from games such as Stalker Incident or Blackthorn Lookout and enjoy around fifteen minutes of scary fun! All of the stories in Short Horror Games are interactive, which really immerses you in the story. They are structured through tasks that steadily build suspense and get your heart racing. Plus, the graphics are great, which makes those jump scares all the more terrifying.

Play with up to three other friends and brave these scary stories together.

The Binding

Unravel the creepy mysteries at an abandoned hotel in The Binding.

You and your friends arrive for a stay at the Crice Hotel, where you’re the only lodgers. The halls are dark and empty, the rooms have flickering lights and supernatural creatures haunt every corner. It’s up to you to uncover the mystery of this hotel. The Binding is best for playing with friends as you can create private, password-protected servers of up to thirty players. There’s a lot to explore and many objectives to complete, so the more the merrier,

This The Shining-inspired horror game has a captivating story that is regularly updated.

Rushed Out

Rushed Out is an office simulator where you must escape your tyrannical office manager.

There’s a hurricane coming, and you need to get home. But your evil manager says no. Luckily, there’s a way out. Complete secret objectives given to you by other employees and collect floppy disks all while pretending to be hard at work. Running around the obstacle-style office is dangerous, though; if your manager catches you away from your desk, it’s game over.

Rushed Out contains lots of fun voice acting and music that heightens the suspense of the game. Can you and your friends escape the ominous Manager? Only one way to find out.

Not Quite Right

You wake up in an ominous, lopping back room and something’s Not Quite Right.

You and your friends spawn in an eerie room with only one escape – a descending staircase that brings you right back to the same room. But each time you go down a level, something changes. Observe these differences and pull a lever to register them, getting closer to your escape each time. This game is full of jump scares and really effective sound effects that will keep you on the edge of your seat,

Not Quite Right is best with a personal party; you can work together to figure out all the anomalies.

Before Truth

Play as a detective exploring a scary crime scene in Before Truth, one of the best scary Roblox games.

You receive a pleading letter from a father who has lost his daughter and wife. It’s up to you and your fellow detectives to investigate the crime scene and try and find out the story behind these mysterious disappearances. Explore this haunting house full of trap rooms, blood splatters, and locked doors with your friends to fill in the blanks and solve these murders. But watch out; you might not be completely alone.

Before Truth is a longer horror game with two chapters, perfect for enjoying with up to two other friends.

Mazeophobia

Try not to get lost in the disorienting world of Mazeophobia.

In the world of Mazeophobia, nothing is straightforward. Every twist and turn can either lead you closer to escape or deeper into the seemingly never-ending maze. Play with your friends to complete objectives and find your escape together. There are multiple locations to explore – an abandoned house, the dark spooky forest, and more. There are three chapters of Mazeophobia, meaning plenty of fun for you and your friends to delve into.

This maze-based game is full of scary surprises, so watch your back.

The Butchery

Escape from a peculiar farmhouse in the middle of the woods in The Butchery.

On a late-night drive through the woods, you’re stopped by a pig in the middle of the road. Next thing you know, you’re waking up in a farmhouse, run by brothers Jackson and William. Something feels off about them, about the farmhouse in general. You and your friends must escape, and most importantly survive. Solve puzzles, collect items, and hide from the terrifying pig with human legs. Playing in groups of two or three makes this game even more fun.

Work together and escape this creepy farmhouse with your friends.

Survive the Slasher

There’s a killer on the loose, and the only way to escape is to hide in Survive the Slasher.

If you like other popular Roblox games like Hide and Sneak, you’ll love Survive the Slasher. In groups of up to thirteen people, vote on a setting and then find out if you’re a hider or a killer. As a hider, you have thirty seconds to find a good spot within the map where the killer won’t find you. If they do, run away and hide again, or else you’ll die and spawn back in the lobby. As the killer, dress up in a terrifying skin and hunt down your fellow players.

Survive the Slasher is perfect for larger groups and has numerous maps to keep gameplay exciting.

Escape the Carnival of Horror

In Escape the Carnival of Horror, make your way through obstacles in an abandoned fair.

For Roblox obstacle fans, this game provides a fun horror twist to challenge yourself by balancing on obstacles in numerous scary rooms. Each room you escape becomes a checkpoint, so don’t panic if you die dozens of rooms in. Besides, the tricky obstacle keeping you on your toes is that there’s a killer clown on the loose, determined to keep you trapped at the Carnival forever.

Escape the Carnival of Horror is another game that is suitable for a large group of friends.

Forgotten Memories

With over one hundred million visits and a rating of 94%, Forgotten Memories is the scary Roblox game you need to try with your friends.

You take a sketchy security job in a pizzeria, working the night shift. As the nights pass and increasingly strange occurrences take place, you slowly begin to figure out the mystery behind the closing of Freddy’s Pizzeria. Sound familiar? Forgotten Memories is heavily inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s, but its story is unique. Across five night shifts, work with your friends to both survive and uncover secrets. When you finish story mode, why not try out the maze version of the game?

And that’s our list of the best scary Roblox games to play with friends.

