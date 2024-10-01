Joining Agent Venom in this spooky season of Marvel Snap is the symbiote Scream. As you’d expect, she’s poised to cause quite the ruckus in a rather settled meta – especially for players who have enjoyed all the buffs. Here are the best Scream decks in Marvel Snap.

How Does Scream Work in Marvel Snap?

Scream is a 2-cost, 2-power card with an ability that reads: “When an enemy card moves, steal 2 Power from it. (once per turn).”

Scream steals the power so the card that moves effectively gets -2 power, making her worth +4 power per move.

This effect isn’t an Ongoing effect, meaning it cannot be countered in any conventional way. Furthermore, the card doesn’t have to move into Scream’s lane – just if it moves at any point.

This counters common cards like Jeff! extremely well.

As this can only happen once per turn, Scream can naturally reach 10 power by turn 6 if an enemy card moves every turn, making her a 2-cost, 20-power card potentially.

Polaris, Spider-Man, Cannonball, Aero, and Magneto have great synergy with Scream.

Best Day One Scream Decks in Marvel Snap

You may look at Scream and think she’s simply a counter for the rise in move-style decks, but I’d argue she adds a bit of oomph to hybrid move and control decks, such as the old Mobster Move popularized by Cozy Snap 8 months ago. Here’s my updated take on that list that I do think will have a shot at staying meta-relevant:

Kingpin

Scream

Jeff!

Kraven

Juggernaut

Polaris

Spider-Man

Miles Morales: Spider-Man

Stegron

Cannonball

Aero

Magneto

If you do not have Jeff!, replace him with Nightcrawler. Cannonball is necessary to make this deck work as one of the strongest cards that can move an opponent’s card. Otherwise, this list is pretty cheap to put together.

The goal here is to bully your opponent’s cards around the board, disrupting their plays and clogging their lanes, while getting buffs on Kraven and Scream and also dishing out debuffs with Kingpin and Scream. A well-played Juggernaut on turn 6 can win plenty of games if you have a strong enough lane for you to shift them into, and as you’ve probably experienced, Cannonball can be an absolute menace. Scream simply adds a linchpin to this deck that will hopefully keep it meta-relevant for more than a single season.

The most important thing to keep in mind when playing this list is which lanes your opponent will try to win, as then you can manipulate their board enough to give yourself an advantage.

The other deck Scream immediately fits into is a toxic clog list, as it already runs cards that manipulate your opponent’s board, and Ajax benefits from Scream’s steal effect. Here’s the list:

The Hood

Hazmat

Scream

White Widow

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Magik

Debrii

Spider-Man

Viper

Stegron

Ajax

Cannonball

For Series 5 cards in this list, you’re going to need Ajax and Cannonball to make it work. Hawkeye Kate Bishop can be replaced with something like Jeff! or Green Goblin.

Believe it or not, Ajax lists like this one are some of the most powerful decks in the game, though if Luke Cage rises in popularity, it might drop. This one pulls back on filling up your opponent’s board a little bit and instead tries to clog up a lane by moving cards into it before winning said lane with a Hazmat play. Stegron is an inspired choice I’ve made, but feel free to swap him out for Red Hulk if you feel like you need a little more power to make this deck work.

Scream is great here because with just Spider-Man and Stegron, she becomes a 2-cost, 6-power card that has stolen 4 total power from your opponent’s board. The important thing to remember is not to mind your own negatively afflicted cards: Ajax can win a lane on his own while trying to win another from clog effects.

Scream Counters in Marvel Snap

Scream has a couple of counters to watch out for: Shadow King and Luke Cage. The former can sap the power she’s gained while returning the afflicted cards to their base cost, while the latter can simply negate the “steal” effect entirely. If you’re going up against a lot of Scream, consider teching one or the other into your deck to give your opponent a hard time making use of her.

Also, I’d avoid running any movement-style lists until her popularity dies down.

Is Scream Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

I’m going to go against the grain here and say no, not yet. Many in the Marvel Snap community have hyped her up to be this month’s best card, but I’d argue her utility is incredibly niche, and that while she can scale fairly quickly, it requires you to build a deck completely around her to get her there. Is my aforementioned Ajax list better with her in it? Probably not. Therefore, wait a few days to see if any Scream lists truly crack the meta before picking her up.

And those are the best Scream decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

