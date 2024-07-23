So, you’ve just started NBA 2K24 and want to create the best small forward build for yourself that can dominate everyone on the court. If you’re aiming to create a player who can score, defend, and be a playmaker, you’ve come to the right place.

Best Small Forward Build in NBA 2K24

Choosing the Right Archetype

The first thing you need to do before you create the best small forward build in NBA 2K24 is to pick the right archetype. For a small forward, the Two-Way Slashing Playmaker is an absolute beast. For the ideal mix of offense and defense, this is your build. You’ll be able to drive to the basket with ease, dish out assists like a pro, and clamp down on opposing players.

Physical Attributes

Height, weight, and wingspan are crucial when crafting your player in NBA 2K24. Here’s what I recommend:

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 220 lbs

Wingspan: 7’2”

At 6’8”, you’re tall enough to contest shots and grab rebounds but still quick enough to stay with guards on the perimeter. The weight of 220 lbs gives you a solid frame to finish through contact, and a 7’2” wingspan is perfect for disrupting passing lanes and blocking shots.

Attribute Allocation

All right, let us move on to attribute allocation. You want to make sure your player is well-rounded, but some attributes are more important than others.

Finishing:

Driving Layup: 90

Driving Dunk: 90

Standing Dunk: 60

Close Shot: 85

Shooting:

Mid-Range Shot: 80

Three-Point Shot: 75

Free Throw: 80

Playmaking:

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 85

Speed with Ball: 80

Defense/Rebounding:

Interior Defense: 60

Perimeter Defense: 85

Lateral Quickness: 85

Steal: 75

Block: 70

Offensive Rebound: 60

Defensive Rebound: 75

Physical Attributes:

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 80

Strength: 75

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 90

Badge Setup

Badges can make or break your build in NBA 2K24. Here’s the optimal setup for each category:

Finishing Badges:

Hall of Fame: Posterizer, Slithery Finisher

Gold: Fearless Finisher, Acrobat

Silver: Giant Slayer

Shooting Badges:

Gold: Catch & Shoot, Deadeye

Silver: Corner Specialist

Bronze: Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking Badges:

Hall of Fame: Speed Booster

Gold: Handles for Days, Dimer

Silver: Ankle Breaker, Bail Out

Defense/Rebounding Badges:

Hall of Fame: Clamps

Gold: Pick Dodger, Chase Down Artist

Silver: Interceptor, Rebound Chaser

Play Style Tips

Okay, you have your build and badges sorted out, so let’s discuss some useful offensive and defensive tips and strategies.

Offensive Strategy:

Driving to the Basket: Use your high driving layup and dunk attributes to attack the rim. With Posterizer and Slithery Finisher, you’ll be able to finish through contact and avoid defenders.

Shooting: Take advantage of catch-and-shoot situations. Your mid-range and three-point shots are reliable, especially with badges like Catch & Shoot and Deadeye.

Playmaking: Be the facilitator on your team. With Handles for Days, you can break down defenses and create scoring opportunities for yourself and your teammates.

Defensive Strategy:

Perimeter Defense: Your lateral quickness and Clamps badge will help you stay in front of the best scorers.

Help Defense: Be active in help defense. Chase Down Artist and Rim Protector will allow you to swat shots away, even if you’re not the primary defender.

Rebounding: Don’t neglect your rebounding duties. Use your wingspan and Rebound Chaser badge to grab boards and start fast breaks.

You’ve got the blueprint, but now it’s time to hit the lab. Use the MyPlayer Builder to test your build in different scenarios. Pay attention to areas where your player might feel lacking and tweak attributes or badges as needed. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different setups until you find the perfect fit for your play style.

NBA 2K24 is available now.

