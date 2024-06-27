Image of the Priest character standing next to the Tarisland logo
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Tarisland Priest Builds

Channel divinity as a Priest in Tarisland with our best builds
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 08:57 pm

Whether you’re hoping to fill a healer role or deal Holy damage, the Priest Class in Tarisland will deliver. But in order to get the most out of your Priest character, you’ll want to choose the best build.

Recommended Videos

Contents

The Priest Class Basics in Tarisland

Priests in Tarisland can serve as effective damage dealers, with some AoE potential. However, they’re also one of the few classes in the game that can provide healing support.

Priests can currently fall into two different specializations: Divine Retribution or Divine Grace. Like every class, you’ll begin the game with only one specialization – Divine Retribution- available, then unlock your second option after completing a few story quests.

One of the nice things about Tarisland is the ability to freely switch between specializations for each class, letting you utilize Holy damage when needed or step into the healer role when your party needs you.

The Best Priest Builds for Tarisland

For each specialization, there are different talents that will get you the best use out of the Priest class. While some of it comes down to personal preference and play style, we can offer some tips for the best Priest builds to try out.

The Best Divine Retribution Priest Build

Divine Retribution Priest Skill Tree in Tarisland
Screenshot by The Escapist

As a Divine Retribution Priest, you’ll deal holy damage from afar while also offering a few small buffs to yourself and your allies. For me, this class is trickier to play than some of the bigger damage dealers such as the Ranger. However, if you choose your talents wisely, you can create an effective Divine Retribution Priest Build.

Here are the Talents we recommend focusing your Talent points on to build the best damage-dealing Priest you can.

Divine Retribution Priest TalentWhat it Does
Torment +Increases base damage from the Torment ability
Agony Trial +Agony Trial deals more base damage, increasing over time
Soul ImprintIncreases attack for a duration when landing combos
RedemptionTorment has an increased chance of causing lingering magic damage
Holy FaithTorment cast after Holy Energy can light up 3 more Faith Sigils

With the Divine Retribution Priest build, your key is going to be using powerful combos to increase the lights on your Faith Sigil. Once it’s filled up, you’ll be able to deal massive damage in a short burst. I also find it helpful to move swiftly around the battlefield to avoid taking much damage, as the Priest can go down more easily.

The Best Divine Grace Priest Build

Divine Grace Priest Skill Tree from Tarisland
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to use the Priest class for healing, you’ll want to lean into the Divine Grace aka Prayer Priest Build. While this isn’t the most effective healer in Tarisland, you can create a relatively well-rounded healer who also offers some battlefield buffs using our ideal Divine Grace Priest build.

Divine Grace Priest TalentWhat it Does
Light Wave +Increases base healing capability of Light Wave and offers burst heal upon expiring.
Prayer +Increases base healing from Prayer. Offers chance of reduced Light Wave cooldown.
Mighty WingCritical heals have a chance to light up an additional Holy Wing. Divine Blessing heals are increased.
Avatar of LightIncreases critical chance while Light Wave is active.
Chain BlessingAfter three prayers, healing increases by 10%

When playing a healing Priest, you’ll want to focus on increasing the amount of health you can restore to get the most out of the build. Again, try to stay out of the fray, lest your party lose their healer.

Post Tag:
Tarisland
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.