Best Tarisland Priest Builds

Whether you’re hoping to fill a healer role or deal Holy damage, the Priest Class in Tarisland will deliver. But in order to get the most out of your Priest character, you’ll want to choose the best build.

The Priest Class Basics in Tarisland

Priests in Tarisland can serve as effective damage dealers, with some AoE potential. However, they’re also one of the few classes in the game that can provide healing support.

Priests can currently fall into two different specializations: Divine Retribution or Divine Grace. Like every class, you’ll begin the game with only one specialization – Divine Retribution- available, then unlock your second option after completing a few story quests.

One of the nice things about Tarisland is the ability to freely switch between specializations for each class, letting you utilize Holy damage when needed or step into the healer role when your party needs you.

The Best Priest Builds for Tarisland

For each specialization, there are different talents that will get you the best use out of the Priest class. While some of it comes down to personal preference and play style, we can offer some tips for the best Priest builds to try out.

The Best Divine Retribution Priest Build

As a Divine Retribution Priest, you’ll deal holy damage from afar while also offering a few small buffs to yourself and your allies. For me, this class is trickier to play than some of the bigger damage dealers such as the Ranger. However, if you choose your talents wisely, you can create an effective Divine Retribution Priest Build.

Here are the Talents we recommend focusing your Talent points on to build the best damage-dealing Priest you can.

Divine Retribution Priest Talent What it Does Torment + Increases base damage from the Torment ability Agony Trial + Agony Trial deals more base damage, increasing over time Soul Imprint Increases attack for a duration when landing combos Redemption Torment has an increased chance of causing lingering magic damage Holy Faith Torment cast after Holy Energy can light up 3 more Faith Sigils

With the Divine Retribution Priest build, your key is going to be using powerful combos to increase the lights on your Faith Sigil. Once it’s filled up, you’ll be able to deal massive damage in a short burst. I also find it helpful to move swiftly around the battlefield to avoid taking much damage, as the Priest can go down more easily.

The Best Divine Grace Priest Build

If you’re hoping to use the Priest class for healing, you’ll want to lean into the Divine Grace aka Prayer Priest Build. While this isn’t the most effective healer in Tarisland, you can create a relatively well-rounded healer who also offers some battlefield buffs using our ideal Divine Grace Priest build.

Divine Grace Priest Talent What it Does Light Wave + Increases base healing capability of Light Wave and offers burst heal upon expiring. Prayer + Increases base healing from Prayer. Offers chance of reduced Light Wave cooldown. Mighty Wing Critical heals have a chance to light up an additional Holy Wing. Divine Blessing heals are increased. Avatar of Light Increases critical chance while Light Wave is active. Chain Blessing After three prayers, healing increases by 10%

When playing a healing Priest, you’ll want to focus on increasing the amount of health you can restore to get the most out of the build. Again, try to stay out of the fray, lest your party lose their healer.

