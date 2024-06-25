Best Tarisland Ranger Builds

In Tarisland, players can choose from many familiar and beloved classes, including the Ranger. To truly master the Ranger class. Here’s the best ranger build in Tarisland.

The Ranger Class Basics in Tarisland

The Ranger class is one of the most powerful damage dealers in the game, with a great mix of ranged and area-of-effect possibilities. You can also summon animal allies to the battlefield, increasing your numbers and overwhelming your foes.

Currently, there are two different Ranger specializations you can choose between: Tamed Beast or Hunting. Picking a specialization changes the playstyle for your Ranger, which means it will also impact the skills and stats you want to prioritize.

When you first begin your Tarisland adventure as a Ranger, you will default to the Tamed Beast specialization. The Hunting ranger build will be unlocked once you play through enough of the story.

Unlike some games that lock you in, Tarisland gives players the ability to switch between the different specializations at any time. While this is great for flexibility, swapping between them might make it a bit harder to optimize your skills and stats for the best overall Ranger build.

The Best Ranger Builds for Tarisland

The best Ranger build is going to depend a bit on your personal playstyle. After all, you want to build a character that’s fun to play, even if it’s not fully optimized. But if you want to make the most of your Ranger character in Tarisland, here are our best builds.

The Best Hunting Ranger Build

Hunting Rangers are focused on dealing heavy-hitting, ranged attacks with a dash of magic. When looking at the best possible build for a Hunting specialization, you want to prioritize the right stats and talents.

The stats you want to emphasize for this build are:

Crit

Omni / Cooldown

Dexterity

Hit

Focus

As for talents, Hunting Rangers can focus on damage or lean into magic. When starting out, it’s best to focus on the Sniper Shot and related talents, because they’ll deal the most damage. So, our best Hunting Ranger build focuses on these damage-dealing talents.

Hunting Ranger Talent What It Does Steady Shot+ Increases your Steady Shot damage and increases Stability. Sniper Shot+ Increases your Sniper Shot damage Scatter Shot An AOE talent that targets up to 5 enemies for great battlefield control Explosive Arrow Chance for your arrows from Steady Shot, Rapid Shot, and Scatter Shot to turn into Explosive Arrows Hunter’s Heart+ Increases the buff from Hunter’s Heart and reduces its cooldown

When playing a Hunter Ranger, you’ll focus on staying out of the fray of battle, using AOE spells and ranged attacks to take down bosses.

The Best Tamed Beast Ranger Build

If you’re more of a “friends with animals” kind of Ranger, we’ve got you. The Tamed Beast specialization emphasizes summoning creatures and buffing them for maximum battlefield impact.

The stats to emphasize aren’t too different here, as a Ranger is a Ranger no matter the specialization. For the Tamed Beast Ranger build, focus on:

Combo

Omni/Cooldown

Dexterity

Hit

Focus

When it comes to talents, the Tamed Beast Ranger has an entirely different set of options to choose from. For the best all-around build, here are our top five choices.

Tamed Beast Ranger Talent What It Does Beast Power Makes Beast Power buff more powerful & longer lasting Call of the Wild Reduces Beast Power cooldown period Viper Hunting Summoned Beasts deal more damage to enemies affected by Viper Shot Wild Union+ Decreases cooldown for Wild Union ability & extends its duration Ambition Wild Shot has a chance of granting a haste buff

The talents that best suit a Tamed Beast Ranger build increase the power and duration of your summoned creatures so you can control the battlefield with the help of your animal allies.

If the ranger feels a little lackluster now that you’ve seen the builds, our class tier list might help you decide.

Tarisland is available now.

