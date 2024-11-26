Best Yuta Okkotsu Build in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

Yuta Okkotsu is the first limited-time character to get added to Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, and he also happens to be one of the most powerful units in the JP version to this day. So with that in mind, here’s how to build Yuta Okkotsu (Lend Me Your Strength) in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

How to Build Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

Yuta Okkotsu isn’t just a top tier DPS unit in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. He’s also an excellent support-style utility character who can really carry your team through the game’s hardest content. In general, you’ll want to pair him with three other support characters in the party, though you can also do well with two supports and two DPS.

Best Party for Yuta

Assuming you have all characters available to you, here’s the best party setup for Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade:

Position Character Role 1 Masamichi Yaga (Ariadne Thread’s Educator) Debuffer 2 Megumi Fushiguro (Incomplete Domain) DPS/flex support 3 Kento Nanami (Ex-Office Worker Turned Jujutsu Sorcerer) Enhancement 4 Yuta Okkotsu (Lend Me Your Strength) DPS Backup Satoru Gojo (The Strongest) DPS

While Megumi is billed as an Attacker character in the game, he’s actually one of the most powerful supports who can help buff up the party. You’ll want to start your rounds with Yaga’s debuffs, followed by buffs from Megumi and Nanami, then unleash your strongest attacks with Yuta. Depending on the situation, you could also swap in Gojo for Nanami instead, just in case you need the extra DPS.

Other good DPS backup options are Yuji Itadori (Cursed Energy Flashes Back) and Nobara Kugisaki (Girl of Steel), depending on which color type damage you need.

Yuta Skill Upgrade Priority

Aside from just leveling up Yuta, you’ll also need to upgrade his skills. Here’s the priority order:

Ultimate Skill: It Is Pure Love Follow My Lead, Rika Cursed Speech Infused With Cursed Energy

Aside from his Ultimate, Follow My Lead, Rika is the command you want to prioritize leveling up. This allows Yuta to hit an enemy four times, all with high multipliers. Cursed Speech lets him lower an enemy’s Crit Resist, and finally, you can then focus on leveling his basic attack for even more damage.

Best Recollection Bits for Yuta

Finally, because Yuta is so versatile, he’ll work well with most Recollection Bits in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. However, I’ve found that these are the best options for him:

Adult Time

Like-Minded Sisters

With Adult Time, you get a 70% increase in damage output when you use any Command Skill or Ultimate Skill. This only lasts for one turn, but it’s a straight DPS upgrade for Yuta. Alternatively, Like-Minded Sisters also serves a similar function, though it only gets activated when you use an Ultimate Skill, and it gives you 80% Physical Technique Increase.

And that’s all you need to know about the best Yuta build in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list.

