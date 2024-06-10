Black Butler Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

The next chapter of the Public School Arc is about to happen in Black Butler, so prepare yourself for a new episode of your favorite show. Let’s find out when Season 4, Episode 10 will be available to stream and the best place to watch it.

Recommended Videos

When Does Black Butler Season 4, Episode 10 Release?

Image via Crunchyroll/Aniplex of America

If you’re anxious to see the next episode of Black Butler as soon as it’s available, make sure you clear some time from your schedule on Saturday, June 15, 2024. If you’re like me and want to watch your favorite show as soon as a new episode debuts, be sure to be by your streaming device at the following times:

9:00am Pacific Time

10:00am Mountain Time

11:00am Central Time

12:00am Eastern Time

Much like KonoSuba, this is an anime that airs a little later in the day, so you won’t need to stay up all night if you’re hoping to catch the latest episode. No matter if you’ve been watching for a while, or want to start this show up for yourself, knowing where to stream it is the most important part — where should you stream Black Butler?

Related: Pokemon Horizons Episode 54 Release Date Confirmed

Where to Stream Season 4 Of Black Butler Online

Looking to finally jump down the Black Butler rabbit hole, or just want to find the best place to watch it? Well, you’ll want to tune into Crunchyroll, as they have all of the currently available seasons, alongside so many other fantastic shows to watch. If you’re just starting the series, you can watch the first season at no cost, but you’ll need to subscribe if you’re hoping to catch later seasons.

Thankfully, while Crunchyroll may have just had a price increase for some tiers, it’s still rather affordable, especially for those looking to catch a few shows here and there. But, if you’re looking to watch all of the Black Butler seasons and movies, you’ll want to subscribe right away so you won’t miss anything.

Black Butler is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy