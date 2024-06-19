Black Butler Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

When is the release date for Black Butler Season 4, Episode 11? t’s been an enjoyable season of everyone’s favorite butler and small traumatized child duo, but things are coming to an end. If you want to make sure you don’t miss a thing, then we’ve got you covered.

The final episode of this season of Black Butler will be released on June 22nd. If you want specifics, then it’ll be released at 9 am PT, which means it’s a great way to set up the rest of your weekend. We’re not 100% certain what’s going to go down in the finale to the Public School Arc, but we’d wager it’ll be exciting and creepy in equal measure, and probably involve some demons.

What Is Black Butler?

Black Butler is a wild concept for an anime, even amongst other anime. Some spoilers here for the early moments of the show, so keep that in mind, but you probably know all of this anyway. The story is mainly focussed on Ciel Phantomhive, a 12-year-old boy who’s also the Earl of Phantomhive, and who plays the role of the Queen’s Watchdog in Victorian-era London.

That’s already a lot to take in, but we’re just getting started. Ciel didn’t have the best of times when he was younger; he saw his family murdered in front of his eyes and was himself tortured by them too. Wanting to find revenge and take down those who did him and his family harm, Ciel ends up selling his soul to a demon called Sebastian Michaelis, who Ciel named after his dog, who plays the part of his butler, hence the name of the show.

The show follows Ciel and Sebastian as they not only seek to find out why his family was targeted and who by, but also as they solve cases on behalf of Queen Victoria. It means that Ciel and Sebastian have to play their parts very well, and the latest arc, which is the one we’re in at the moment, has Ciel investigating Weston College to try and find out why students have been disappearing.

Naturally, there are lots of politics at play here, and Ciel has to navigate this while keeping himself safe and secret, and also navigating the troubles of all the rich kids enrolled at the school. It’s all very fancy.

And that’s when Black Butler Season 4, Episode 11, comes out. If you’re looking for more, check out the full release schedule for the anime.

