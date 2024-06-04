Black Butler Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Fans have been entranced by the latest season of Black Butler, so it’s always important to know when the next episode is ready to air. Here’s what you’ll need to know about the release date for Season 4, Episode 9 of Black Butler and where to stream it.

Recommended Videos

When Does Black Butler Season 4, Episode 9 Release?

Image via Crunchyroll

If you’re shivering with anticipation for the latest episode of Black Butler, we can’t blame you in the slightest. Make sure you’re ready to stream the new episode on June 8, 2024, at the following times:

9:00am Pacific Time

10:00am Mountain Time

11:00am Central Time

12:00pm Eastern Time

The latest episode in the Public School Arc is bound to be another exciting addition to an excellent overall season, and it’s ripe with plenty of mysteries to be solved. Where can fans and newcomers alike go to stream this exciting mystery anime?

Related: How to Watch Black Butler & Its Movies in Order

Where to Stream Black Butler Online

If you’re hoping to lose yourself in the world of Black Butler or you just need some extra clues on where you need to start searching to stream it, we’ve got your back. Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the first season costing nothing to start watching. Unfortunately for those on the later seasons, there is a bit of a catch.

No matter if you’re a Black Butler expert or someone wanting to get into the series for the first time, you’ll find that all of the latest and greatest episodes are available here. However, you’ll need to sign up for a Crunchyroll Premium membership if you’re hoping to watch the later seasons of this anime. It’s well worth it, however, especially if you’re looking to expand your horizons into something completely different like KonoSuba.

Black Butler is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy