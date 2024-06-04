Image via Crunchyroll/Aniplex of America
Black Butler Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Find out where to watch the latest episode of Black Butler.
Published: Jun 4, 2024 01:01 pm

Fans have been entranced by the latest season of Black Butler, so it’s always important to know when the next episode is ready to air. Here’s what you’ll need to know about the release date for Season 4, Episode 9 of Black Butler and where to stream it.

When Does Black Butler Season 4, Episode 9 Release?

Ceil and Sebastion in Black Butler
Image via Crunchyroll

If you’re shivering with anticipation for the latest episode of Black Butler, we can’t blame you in the slightest. Make sure you’re ready to stream the new episode on June 8, 2024, at the following times:

  • 9:00am Pacific Time
  • 10:00am Mountain Time
  • 11:00am Central Time
  • 12:00pm Eastern Time

The latest episode in the Public School Arc is bound to be another exciting addition to an excellent overall season, and it’s ripe with plenty of mysteries to be solved. Where can fans and newcomers alike go to stream this exciting mystery anime?

Where to Stream Black Butler Online

If you’re hoping to lose yourself in the world of Black Butler or you just need some extra clues on where you need to start searching to stream it, we’ve got your back. Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the first season costing nothing to start watching. Unfortunately for those on the later seasons, there is a bit of a catch.

No matter if you’re a Black Butler expert or someone wanting to get into the series for the first time, you’ll find that all of the latest and greatest episodes are available here. However, you’ll need to sign up for a Crunchyroll Premium membership if you’re hoping to watch the later seasons of this anime. It’s well worth it, however, especially if you’re looking to expand your horizons into something completely different like KonoSuba.

Black Butler is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

