Black Ops 6 Zombies: How To Do the Zipline Glitch

Call of Duty Zombies has a lot to offer players, from Easter eggs to incredible weapons. However, the real mission is to take out the undead, and there’s a glitch making the rounds that helps get that done. Here’s how to do the zipline glitch in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Become Invincible Using a Zipline in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To try out this glitch for yourself, start a game on Terminus and play like you regularly would. This glitch isn’t available right at the start of the match, so get some solid weapons and perks and focus on doing what you do best. Once you get your eyes on an Amalgam, though, it’s time to put the pedal to the metal and start working on the glitch.

While it doesn’t seem like a good idea, you need to get the Amalgam to chase you. Run it around until you get to a zipline under the large platform near the middle of the map. Move behind the zipline and wait for the Amalgam to try to grab you. As it extends its tentacle, activate the zipline, and instead of taking you up, it should bounce the monster’s attack back, leaving you still on the ground. However, unlike before, the Amalgam will have no interest in attacking you. In fact, not a single zombie will be coming after you.

It’s unclear at this time what the limitations of the zipline glitch in Black Ops 6 Zombies are, but it’s a good idea to avoid being knocked down, as that could cause the invincibility to disappear. As long as you keep that in the back of your mind, you should be able to get as deep into Terminus as you would like.

Is There a Zipline Glitch on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Terminus isn’t the only map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, so there are sure to be those out there who want to know whether they can do it on Liberty Falls. At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be a way to recreate the glitch. There is a zipline present on the map, but it’s a different kind than the one on Terminus, which appears to affect the timing.

And that’s how to do the zipline glitch on Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

