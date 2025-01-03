Blades and Buffoonery Codes (January 2025)

Updated January 3, 2025 We added new codes!

There’s no better feeling than to fling your enemies over the ledge and watch them burn in lava. Blades and Buffoonery sounds like a silly game, and in a way it is since you play bubble-head avatars that spin around, but trust me, it’s a challenging battlefield.

You’ll need good weapons to survive the battlegrounds, but that’s no issue when you have Blades and Buffoonery codes. You can now destroy enemies and avoid dropping into scorching lava. If you’re done swinging weapons around, try fighting with elements, but before that, visit our Elemental Duels Codes list.

All Blades and Buffoonery Codes List

Active Blades and Buffoonery Codes

5KLIKES: Use for x4k Gems and x1.5k Heads

Expired Blades and Buffoonery Codes

There are currently no expired Blades and Buffoonery codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Blades and Buffoonery

You can redeem the latest Blades and Buffoonery codes in the following way:

Run Blades and Buffoonery in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Type a code into the textbox. Click the Redeem button to claim freebies.

How to Get More Blades and Buffoonery Codes

You can bookmark our list of Blades and Buffoonery codes for future viewing, and that’s one option. The other is to visit platforms such as the Blades and Buffoonery Discord and Flying Gorilla Roblox group to search for codes there.

Why Are My Blades and Buffoonery Codes Not Working?

You can’t redeem Blades and Buffoonery codes if you make spelling errors. To ensure that you don’t make any mistakes in general, make sure to copy/paste the codes directly. If you can’t get freebies even after you correctly type them in, then they’re expired. If that’s the issue, you should contact us.

What is Blades and Buffoonery?

Blades and Buffoonery is a PVP game featuring lots of weapon-swinging and flinging players off of the map. To play, you have to enter a portal that will send you into the deadly arena, where you have to fight other players for gems and heads. Players will destroy you at first, but if you keep fighting, you’ll be able to afford better weapons.

