Blox Fruit But Bad Codes (June 2024)

This fun PvP Roblox title, compared to others in its genre, can be played anytime—no stress, just pure fun. Open chests, eat fruits, clash against other players, collect Coins for more power, and, of course, use Blox Fruit But Bad codes for extra Gold whenever you need it!
All Blox Fruit But Bad Codes List
Active Blox Fruit But Bad Codes
- Update35: Use for 25,000 Coins
- Spirit: Use for 5,000 Coins
- SORRYFORPERM: Use for 5,000 Coins
- 800!!!: Use for 5,000 Coins
- SorryShutdown: Use for 5,000 Coins
- 1MILVISITS!!!: Use for 25,000 Coins
- 500Likes: Use for 5,000 Coins
Expired Eat The Universe Simulator Codesshow more
450Fav
LAW!!!
30Likes
KITSUNE
Blox Fruit
70Likes
Update25
20Likes
60Likes
50Likes
Update23
200Likes
40Likes
Update19
LikeTheGame
How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruit But Bad
You’ll redeem Blox Fruit But Bad codes in seconds by following the steps below:
- Launch Blox Fruit But Bad in Roblox
- Press the Codes button on the left side.
- Enter a code from our list into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
- Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your freebies.
