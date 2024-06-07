Blox Fruit But Bad Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 7, 2024 We looked for new codes!

This fun PvP Roblox title, compared to others in its genre, can be played anytime—no stress, just pure fun. Open chests, eat fruits, clash against other players, collect Coins for more power, and, of course, use Blox Fruit But Bad codes for extra Gold whenever you need it!

All Blox Fruit But Bad Codes List

Active Blox Fruit But Bad Codes

Update35 : Use for 25,000 Coins

: Use for 25,000 Coins Spirit : Use for 5,000 Coins

: Use for 5,000 Coins SORRYFORPERM : Use for 5,000 Coins

: Use for 5,000 Coins 800!!! : Use for 5,000 Coins

: Use for 5,000 Coins SorryShutdown : Use for 5,000 Coins

: Use for 5,000 Coins 1MILVISITS!!! : Use for 25,000 Coins

: Use for 25,000 Coins 500Likes: Use for 5,000 Coins

Expired Eat The Universe Simulator Codes show more 450Fav

LAW!!!

30Likes

KITSUNE

Blox Fruit

70Likes

Update25

20Likes

60Likes

50Likes

Update23

200Likes

40Likes

Update19

LikeTheGame show less

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruit But Bad

You’ll redeem Blox Fruit But Bad codes in seconds by following the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Blox Fruit But Bad in Roblox Press the Codes button on the left side. Enter a code from our list into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your freebies.

