Blue Lock Movie Ending, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the ending of Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi.

The popular sports anime Blue Lock, based on the manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, has received an anime movie filled with plenty of high-stakes soccer action. Here is what happens at the end of Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi. .

The Blue Lock Movie’s Ending, Explained

The end of Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi has soccer teammates Reo Mikage and Seishirō Nagi learn that the Blue Lock XI training program they’re in will culminate in the team facing the under-20 Japanese national team. Whichever team emerges triumphant will be given the honor of representing Japan at the next FIFA World Cup competition. This puts an enormous amount of pressure on the team moving forward, but also gives them the opportunity to earn a place playing soccer on the biggest global pitch imaginable.

Of course, things aren’t completely harmonious between the players of the Blue Lock XI team, including between Mikage and Nagi. The two teammates started out as best friends at the beginning of the movie, with Mikage even being the one to encourage Nagi to leave behind his homebody lifestyle and enroll in the Blue Lock program with him. However, over the course of the movie, Mikage felt betrayed by Nagi, with a fierce rivalry forming between them that is sure to inform their strained dynamic moving forward.

Blue Lock has officially been renewed for a second season, set to premiere on October 5, 2024. These plot threads introduced by Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi are sure to inform the course of the upcoming season, especially the Blue Lock XI team preparing for and participating in the big game announced at the end of the movie and the increasingly contentious relationship between Nagi and Mikage. The players in the Blue Lock XI training program had signed up to become the best soccer players in all of Japan and, with the direction unveiled by the end of Episode Nagi, they are about to be given their greatest chance to prove it.

