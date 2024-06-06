Where to Read the Blue Lock Manga

Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock is a manga and anime series that has risen in popularity very quickly since its inception. So if you’re wondering where you can read the Blue Lock manga, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Where Can You Read the Blue Lock Manga?

Unlike most other popular manga series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man which are readily available on apps like Manga Plus and Shonen Jump, unfortunately that is not the case for Blue Lock.

As far as I can tell, the only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

The volumes themselves seem to get released every two months or so.

It’s also worth noting that the Japanese chapters of Blue Lock do get released on a weekly schedule, and the only way to read them is by purchasing Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, which is only available in Japan.

Unfortunately, there’s no other way to get access to the official English translations outside of waiting for the volume compilations, but we’ll keep you updated if that ever changes. That being said, we do weekly recaps of the Japanese chapters as they release, so if you’re not adverse to spoilers, you can check them out here.

That’s all you need to know about where you can read the Blue Lock manga. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series, including everything you need to know about season 2 and Episode Nagi.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy