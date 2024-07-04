Blue Lock Movie Post-Credits Scene, Explained

In addition to its epic ending, the sports anime movie Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi, based on the manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, has a post-credits scene. Here’s what happens in the secret stinger to the acclaimed Blue Movie movie. Spoilers ahead.

What Happens in the Blue Lock Movie Post-Credits Scene

There are actually two post-credits scenes in the Blue Lock movie, both of which directly set up what is sure to be an exciting second season for the Blue Lock anime series. The first scene shows the soccer team in the Blue Lock XI training program in preparation for a big game against Japan’s under-20 national team. Should they be successful, the team will replace their opponents to represent Japan at the next FIFA World Cup. This scene takes place 50 days after the main ending to the movie where this opportunity was revealed to the Blue Lock XI team.

The second post-credits scene takes place during the climax of the big game, with an announcement that stoppage time has been extended before a winner can be determined. Reo Mikage is visibly anxious with how the game has proceeded so far, as failing will mean he and his teammates will never have a future on Japan’s national soccer team moving forward. Several of Mikage’s teammates appear and advise him to move against his rival Seishirō Nagi, with Mikage tacitly agreeing when the timing is right, especially given how his and Nagi’s rivalry escalated significantly during the movie.

These events will likely be revisited and expanded upon for Blue Lock Season 2, which is currently scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2024. Nagi is confirmed to play a major role in Season 2 and his rivalry with Mikage will presumably be a major plot thread throughout the season as the Blue Lock XI team competes for the prestigious role of representing Japan at the World Cup.

