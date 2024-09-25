Can You Turn Off The Reaper’s Rewards Event in The Sims 4?

Spooky Simmers are excitedly jumping into the new live Reaper’s Rewards event in The Sims 4. However, not everyone wants to partake, which leaves players asking whether they can turn off the Repear’s Rewards Event.

Is There a Way to Stop the Reaper’s Reward Event in The Sims 4?

The Reaper’s Rewards event in The Sims 4 is set to last for eight weeks, with a little pop-up at the left side of the screen. This notification is similar to having an active holiday or event, and some players want it to go away. Others say that the event causes their game to lag, which is frustrating when they aren’t even trying to help Grim figure out the deal with ambrosia.

So, if you don’t want to participate, can you turn off the event tasks for Reaper’s Rewards?

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a way to opt-out or fully close the event. If you’re playing The Sims 4 in live mode, Grim is going to come knocking. That said, players have found a few ways to make the experience less invasive if you don’t want to join in.

Known Mods That Stop Reaper’s Rewards from Triggering

If you play The Sims 4 with mods, you know they can have some unintended consequences. Although modders haven’t (yet) designed a mod specifically to dismiss the Grim Reaper’s Rewards event, players have found that some mods may stop the event from starting. While that’s annoying if you’re trying to participate, it’s a helpful workaround here.

The UI cheats mod, for instance, seems to prevent the pop-up from happening altogether. So, if you’ve been curious about getting this mod, it may be a good time to install it if you really don’t want Grim showing up in your game.

That said, this isn’t the best solution, since many other mods just don’t play nice with the event. This may well be the cause behind the game lag for some Simmers, so your mileage may vary with this fix.

How To Minimize the Task Box for Reaper’s Rewards

While you can’t completely quit the Reaper’s Rewards event, you can minimize the quest taskbox. Some Simmers have tried to do this by clicking on cartoon Grim. This only brings up the event rewards page. However, if you click on the plumbob icon, the quest box will be minimized.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll still see Grim’s face and the plumbob, but it will be less disruptive than those tasks staring you in the face.

Complete Tasks to Remove the Reaper’s Reward Quest Box

The only other way to get around the event task box is, counterintuitively, to just… do the tasks. Some Simmers say they rushed through this week’s tasks just so the event box would go away. If you complete everything in the current quest path, you’ll be left with just cartoon Grim until the next week’s tasks are released.

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, for some players, glitches with the Ambrosia Weekly mailer arriving or challenges with the Seance Table are making it tough to actually finish Week 1. Plus, if your goal is not participating in the event, doing the event to get rid of said event isn’t ideal.

In the end, it seems EA isn’t giving many options to players who don’t want to enjoy the Reaper’s Reward event in The Sims 4. You can try the above to limit the impact on your current game, but as of now, you can’t fully opt out of the live event or quit once it begins.

The Sims 4 is available now.

