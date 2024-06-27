Can You Upgrade Just One Skill in Tarisland? Answered

In most RPGs, players can choose how to distribute their skill points as they level up. However, Tarisland offers an “upgrade all” button that has some players wondering if it’s even possible to choose individual skills to improve as you level up.

Can You Upgrade Individual Skills in Tarisland?

In short, no, players haven’t found any way to upgrade individual skills when leveling up in Tarisland. I spent a lot of time clicking around and trying different buttons to find a way, but no dice.

As of now, it appears that the only mechanic for increasing your character’s skills is using the “upgrade all” button. This divides your available upgrade evenly across all of your character’s skills, keeping them at an even level.

This is kind of unusual when it comes to what players expect from an RPG, so let’s dig into how the skill tree works in Tarisland and how you can customize your character in other ways.

How the Skill Tree Works in Tarisland

So, given that you can only upgrade skills evenly, what can you do with the skill tree in Tarisland?

When you open up your Development menu in the game and toggle to the Skills section, you’ll see all of your character’s current abilities.

These will change depending on the specialization you choose, and this page lets you toggle between the two options for your class.

You can also drag and drop the skills to change their position. This will alter the order of your skills in the toolbar during combat, changing the trigger key.

You can use this to adjust the character to suit your playstyle, opting to put your favorite/most useful skills in the easiest menu areas to help improve the flow of combat. Changing the order doesn’t change how skill point upgrades are distributed in Tarisland, but it will let you adjust how that character plays.

The Inscribed Stone Menu, once unlocked, looks a bit more like a traditional RPG skill tree, in that you’ll unlock each node as you work your way through. However, these Inscribed Stone nodes are pricey to unlock, requiring special Inscribed Stone-specific currency. So, we’re focusing on two other ways to customize your character today – Talents and Ultimates.

Customize Your Character Using Talents & Ultimates

When it comes to distributing your level-up points to customize your character, there are two features that will give you flexibility – Talents and Ultimates. Unlike Skills, you can choose which of these to individually increase.

How to Use Talents

When you level up in Tarisland, you’ll gain access to Talent Points. You can head to the Talents page to spend these to unlock and upgrade the different Talents in your class list. Each Talent has three different levels, and you’ll need to unlock certain lower-tier Talents in order to unlock new ones.

Here, you can invest points in Talents as you’d like. Talents offer boosts to your character’s abilities and additional perks that can improve your prowess in combat. They differ based on your class, and you can read what each one does by hovering over it in the Talent menu.

How to Use Ultimates

Ultimates are more powerful Skills that you can allocate to your character. They appear in the top bar of actions and will be unlocked as you level up. You can equip three Ultimates at once, chosen by dragging the unlocked options to the bottom of the screen.

To use an ultimate, click on it or use the keyboard shortcut indicated by its position in the action bar. These powerful abilities often have a longer cooldown time but can certainly change the outcome of a tough fight.

While the skills themselves don’t offer much customization in Tarisland, you can use the other features like the Talents, Ultimates, and Inscribed Stone abilities to make your character entirely your own.

And that’s whether you can upgrade just one skill in Tarisland.

Tarisland is available now.

