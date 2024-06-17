Cart Ride Mining promo art
Codes

Cart Ride Mining Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 17, 2024 07:54 am

Updated: June 17, 2024

We added new codes!

Grab a pickaxe and jump into a cart. We’re going on an adventure! Becoming rich was never as fun as in Cart Ride Mining. Uncover secret treasures, unlock new worlds, and collect cute pet companions. If you ever feel like you hit the wall, redeem Cart Ride Mining codes.

All Cart Ride Mining Codes List

Cart Ride Mining Codes (Working)

  • 10KLIKES: Use for 30k Cash and 30 Cart Coins
  • PLAYMOOORE: Use for a 100% Cash Boost for 10 minutes
  • UPDATEDAY: Use for for 15 Cart Coins

Cart Ride Mining Codes (Expired)

  • enchanted
  • sorry4shutdowns
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Cart Ride Mining

To redeem Cart Ride Mining codes, follow the steps below:

  1. Open Cart Ride Mining on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Scroll till you reach the bottom of the Settings menu.
  4. Select the Redeem a code option.
  5. Input a code in the Enter code text box.
  6. Press Redeem to receive the rewards.

Cart Ride Mining
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
