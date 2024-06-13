Destiny 2 Bold Endings God Roll – PvP and PvE

The Bold Endings in Destiny 2 is a really interesting Hand Cannon that was introduced with The Final Shape. It took me a minute to get around to using it, but when I needed something for my Fire and Ice Prismatic Warlock, I jumped onto it and fell in love. This Stasis Hand Cannon can really hit hard, and has some nice perks in the pool.

How to get Bold Endings

To get your hands on Bold Ending, all you need to do is spend time playing activities in The Pale Heart. As a destination weapon, it can drop from just about anything you do there.

This weapon can drop with patterns, so grab them all to be able to craft it at the Enclave on Mars (in the Throne World node) and then really take advantage of the enhanced perks.

Possible Perk Pool

Bold Endings can have the following perks:

Perk 1 : Attrition Orbs, Strategist, Air Trigger, To The Pain, Headstone, Loose Change, Rapid-Hit.

: Attrition Orbs, Strategist, Air Trigger, To The Pain, Headstone, Loose Change, Rapid-Hit. Perk 2 : Demolitionist, Desperate Measures, Dragonfly, Moving Target, Collective Action, Golden Tricorn, Eye of the Storm.

: Demolitionist, Desperate Measures, Dragonfly, Moving Target, Collective Action, Golden Tricorn, Eye of the Storm. Origin Trait: Dealer’s Choice – Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect.

Bold Endings PvE God Roll

Barrel – Fluted Barrel

– Fluted Barrel Magazine – Tactical Mag

– Tactical Mag Perk 1 – Headstone – Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at the enemies location.

– Headstone – Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at the enemies location. Perk 2 – Demolitionist – Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Using a grenade reloads the weapon from reserves.

– Demolitionist – Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Using a grenade reloads the weapon from reserves. Masterwork – Reload Speed

This thing can get a little wild, so Fluted Barrel will help you land the full burst as a precision hit. Headstone is the entire reason you would take this over farming up Warden’s Law from a Nightfall. Demolitionist is a must for me as the build I use this with relies heavily on getting keep my Coldsnap grenades rolling, but Demolitionist is great on almost any build.

Bold Endings PvP God Roll

Barrel – Smallbore

– Smallbore Magazine – Accurized Rounds

– Accurized Rounds Perk 1 – Rapid Hit – Rapid precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed.

– Rapid Hit – Rapid precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed. Perk 2 – Desperate Measures – Weapon final blows grant bonus damage. Melee and grenade final blows grant a larger damage bonus that can stack.

– Desperate Measures – Weapon final blows grant bonus damage. Melee and grenade final blows grant a larger damage bonus that can stack. Masterwork – Stability

Range murders Hand Cannons in Crucible, so building into it is a good idea. Truthfully, this is just not a top-tier PvP weapon, so I would advise against using it, as you likely have Luna’s Howl or Midnight Coup builds that are just better.

