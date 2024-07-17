Destiny 2 Corrasion God Roll – PvP and PvE

Destiny 2, for Act 2 of Episode: Echoes, has brought us some interesting new weapon options that have been somewhat retouched by the Vex. This is the god roll for the Corrasion.

How to get the Corrasion

Corrasion can be obtained from opening chests at the end of Breach Executable and Echoes Battleground events. You can also get it as a random drop from Failsafe Engrams that you focus in the H.E.L.M. It is craftable after you get five red borders to drop, giving you all the patterns, which means you will be able to choose what perks to make it with and give it improved versions of those perks, making them more impactful.

Possible Perk Pool

Perk 1: Perfect Float, Air Trigger, High Impact Reserves, Perpetual Motions, Pugilist, Enlightened Action, Eddy Current

Perfect Float, Air Trigger, High Impact Reserves, Perpetual Motions, Pugilist, Enlightened Action, Eddy Current Perk 2 : Voltshot, Eye of the Storm, Frenzy, Swashbuckler, High Ground, One for All, Focused Fury.

: Voltshot, Eye of the Storm, Frenzy, Swashbuckler, High Ground, One for All, Focused Fury. Origin Trait: Radiolaria Transposer – Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid.

Corrasion PvE God Roll

Barrel – Fluted Barrel

Magazine – Flared Magwell

Perk 1 – Enlighted Action – Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling.

Perk 2 – Voltshot – Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit.

Masterwork – Reload – A quick reload gets to the Voltshot procs faster.

Generally speaking, Voltshot always wins on a weapon that can have it, and in this case we can use Enlightened Action and a Reload Masterwork to really cut down on our reload speeds and get to those procs faster. You could swap Reload for Stability on the Masterwork if you felt that was a better move for you.

Corrasion PvP God Roll

Barrel – Quick Launch

Magazine – High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1 – Perpetual Motion – This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion.

Perk 2 – Eye of the Storm – This weapon becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health gets lower. Swap to Swashbuckler if you prefer.

Masterwork – Stability

I feel like I am saying this a lot right now with new weapons in Destiny 2, but this is not really a PvP-focused weapon. If, for some reason, you want to bring it in with you, then Perpetual Motion will buff the holy trinity of stats while you are in motion, and if you are not in motion, then you are likely dead. The second column is a bit of a pick-em, but I like Eye of the Storm for some extra edge in close fights, and it can help to counter unexpected chip damage from sources beyond the main focus of your murderous intentions.

