Destiny 2 Solopsism Warlock Class Item God Rolls

The Final Shape in Destiny 2 brought us one thing that the Destiny community has been craving for some time: the return of Exotic class items. Best of all, each one comes packing two randomly assigned perks that can make for some extremely powerful combos.

Recommended Videos

Solopsism Warlock Cloak God Rolls

Below, you will find a range of options to explore. I seem to be a bit more hyped on this than much of the internet seems to be, as I can see a lot of potential build paths that are interesting to me. As a Warlock main, I would have to say I am quite happy with the options that are available to us. Just gotta get lucky with the drops!

Spirit of Nectrotic and Spirit of Synthoceps

A pretty obvious choice here, as both play into melee. Necrotic gives you that spreading Dot (and should get proced by Thorn and Osteo Striga), while Synthoceps will give a big boost to melee damage when you are surrounded. It can be slightly counterintuitive, but you will want to dive into groups and slap the yellow bars first.

Spirit of Nectrotic and Spirit of the Swarm

Honest, a pretty good middle ground for Strandlocks who just cannot make up their mind about what they want. Spreading Dot with weapons? Check. Spawning Threadlings from Tangles? Check. It’s a really nice combo due to the way and offers a little something to compete with the pure Strand builds that are still very powerful right now. The modern Warlock doesn’t need to compromise, it seems.

Spirit of Inmost Light and Spirit of the Star-Eater

I’m a big believer in Star-Eater in general, but this allows you to take that bonus damage AND reduce the time it takes to get the Super. If you read my Relativism God Rolls list, you’ll know what I mean. Juggle your skills right, and this will not let you down. You’ll be able to take advantage of the impressive boosts while also keeping your skill regeneration speeds nice and fast.

Spirit of Osmiomancy and Spirit of Verity

This is an interesting combo and would work well with my Fire and Ice Warlock. You get the quicker recharge and further travel of a Coldsnap from Osmiomancy, as well as a damage bonus from Verity based on weapon kills. It’s a solid combination, and Coldsnap is a great grenade option in the Prismatic Warlock kit that is worth building into.

Spirit of Apotheosis and Spirit of Star-Eater

This is a great option if you are running the new Solar Super that the Warlock was granted in The Final Shape. That entire super is about spamming abilities, and the enhanced damage will apply for as long as it is cast, not just the first thing you do. Because the super is all about spamming grenades and melee attacks, Apotheosis will seem to extend this for even longer, although you won’t get the additional damage once the super itself is over.

All Solipsism Exotic Perks

Column 1 Column 2 SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE STAG Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it. SPIRIT OF VESPER Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. SPIRIT OF THE FILAMENTS Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. SPIRIT OF HARMONY Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element grant you Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE NECROTIC Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. SPIRIT OF STARFIRE Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. SPIRIT OF OSMIOMANCY Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. SPIRIT OF THE SWARM Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. SPIRIT OF APOTHEOSIS Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE CLAW Gain an additional melee charge.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy