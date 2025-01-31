Devil May Cry Anime Netflix Release Date, Confirmed

While Netflix fans enjoy the anime series Castlevania: Nocturne, a new video game property is set to be adapted into anime in 2025: Capcom’s hack-n-slash series Devil May Cry. First announced in 2018, the Devil May Cry Netflix anime series has since had its release date officially confirmed.

The debut trailer for the Devil May Cry anime series released in September 2024 announced an April 2025 release window for the show. In January 2025, Netflix unveiled the intro sequence for the series, set to the hit Limp Bizkit single “Rollin,’” while also confirming a series premiere date of April 3, 2025. The inaugural season of the Devil May Cry anime series is expected to run for a total of eight episodes, with additional seasons planned by series creator Adi Shankar.

What Is Devil May Cry About?

Despite its release date drawing near, it’s unclear if the Devil May Cry series will adapt the first, or any, game directly in the long-running Capcom video game series or tell an entirely new story with its characters. While Dante, the monster-hunting protagonist of the games, will appear in the series, he will be voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch instead of Reuben Langdon, who voiced him in the game series. Bosch previously voiced Nero, a playable character in 2008’s Devil May Cry 4 and 2019’s Devil May Cry 5. The series will also feature longtime Devil May Cry supporting characters Vergil and Lady.

The Devil May Cry video game series began in 2001, with Capcom publishing the initial trilogy of games for the PlayStation 2 before moving onto other platforms for subsequent installments. The games follow Dante, a stylish demon hunter running his own business with his associate Trish, employing a variety of weapons and combo-driven attacks. The most recent installment in the series is Devil May Cry 5, with Dante teaming up with Nero and a mysterious warrior named V to combat the Demon King Urizen.

The Netflix Devil May Cry series is produced by Studio Mir, the animation studio behind X-Men ‘97, My Adventures with Superman, and Voltron: Legendary Defender. Series creator Adi Shankar previously served as the showrunner for Netflix’s first Castlevania anime series, later serving as an executive producer on Nocturne. For Devil May Cry, Shankar also serves as its showrunner and story writer.

Judging by what’s been released by Netflix so far, as far back as a first-look teaser in September 2023, Devil May Cry fans have a lot to be excited about as Dante leaps into the fray this April.

And that’s the confirmed release date for the Devil May Cry anime.

