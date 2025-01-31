Best Class Tier List for Diablo 4 Season 7

One of the best parts of the seasonal resets in Diablo 4 is the chance for major balance changes, which means a new class tier list for Season 7. This guide will rank the classes as a whole so you know what to pick from as you get into the Infernal Hordes.

Best Class Rankings in Diablo 4 Season 7

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

C-Tier Classes

C-Tier Diablo 4 Classes in Season 7 Sorcerer and Spiritborn

Despite being the best class in Diablo 4 just a couple of seasons ago, the Sorcerer is arguably the weakest in Season 7. Sure, the strong defense is still present, but this class just doesn’t pack the same punch it used to and struggles in boss battles. That doesn’t mean the great builds are totally useless, being great for leveling up quickly, but, at least for the duration of Season 7, it may be time for Sorcerer mains to look at another class.

Spiritborn, meanwhile, is the newest class in Diablo 4, and it plays like it. Even the best players have yet to really crack the code on this class in Season 7, with its lack of damage really making it a boom-or-bust choice. With the right build, though, Spiritborns can soak up damage like nobody’s business, which is useful now and again.

B-Tier Classes

B-Tier Diablo 4 Season 7 Classes Rogue and Barbarian

Barbarian has been ruling the game for several seasons, and it’s still a very strong pick. For starters, it’s incredibly versatile, acting as a tank while still being mobile. And then there’s the defensive aspect, with Barbarians being able to hold a front line with the best of them. It will take some tinkering with the build to get the most out of this class, but it’s easy to pick up for newer players or ones who took a couple of seasons off.

Another solid class that’s easy to play in Diablo 4 Season 7 is Rogue. Of course, not every player feels comfortable in the middle of the action, wanting to deal damage from a distance. The Rogue is perfect for that and has builds that work in close-quarters combat as well.

A-Tier Classes

A-Tier Diablo 4 Season 7 Classes Druid

It’s important to remember that each class in Diablo 4 will have at least one build that is considered top-tier. However, a class like the Druid requires specific items before it becomes as good as other top-tier classes. Once those items are on tap, though, the sky is really the limit with Druids. Damage will not be an issue, and the best Druid classes will eat attacks and dominate in every section of the game.

S-Tier Classes

S-Tier Diablo 4 Season 7 Classes Necromancer

Anyone who’s been playing Diablo 4 since the start will know just how formidable the Necromancer class is, so it’s no surprise that they continue to dominate in the Season of Witchcraft. No other option allows for so much creativity, with the best classes being able to regenerate health, summon monsters, and dish out damage at a ridiculous rate. It’s going to take some trial and error to get things just right, but once the Necromancer is at full power, there’s absolutely nothing in the game that will stand in its way.

And that’s the best class tier list for Diablo 4 Season 7. If you’re looking for more, here are all the Forgotten Altar (Lost Power) locations in the Season of Witchcraft.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The above article was updated on 1/31/2025 by Escapist Editorial to include information about Diablo 4 Season 7.

