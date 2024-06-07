Mother's Blessing Lilith in Diablo 4.
Diablo 4: How to Use the Mother's Blessing XP Boost

An evil amount of XP.
Dan Wenerowicz
Published: Jun 7, 2024

Many of the events in Diablo 4 bring the Mother’s Blessing XP boost to Sanctuary and the Anniversary event is no different. This guide will cover how you can use the blessing and what benefits it provides while it’s active.

How to Use the Mother’s Blessing XP Boost in Diablo 4

Mother's Blessing XP icon in Diablo 4.
Make sure that the icon of Lilith is above your health bar to automatically use the Mother’s Blessing XP boost. During various events in the game, the blessing makes a return in differing amounts. Typically, players can expect at least a 25% XP boost globally when the blessing is active. Once an event comes to an end, though, all the boosts are removed. Unlike the holiday potion, you can’t retain any of the blessings, so make use of it in Sanctuary while you can.

The best part of the Mother’s Blessing is that it stacks. That means you have the standard Ashes applied, any potions or Incense items, and then an additional 25% to increase all of those. This is easily one of the best times to level any alternate characters you have planned for the season. But if you miss an event, the XP boost usually comes back before the season comes to an end.

Diablo 4 Anniversary Event Mother’s Blessing Boosts

During the Anniversary event, there is a 25% boost to XP and a 50% boost to Gold. The rates are multiplicative and are a massive benefit for players still increasing their power. But the event boost will only be available for 10 days.

The Anniversary event will be live from June 6 until around June 17. After that, players will have a few days to claim all of the Anniversary Gifts. Hopefully, you will get your fill of experience and all the free gifts before the end of June.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

