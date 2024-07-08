Diddy Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 8, 2024
We checked for the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Besides its silly name, this is just another Roblox clicker game where you have to grind and collect pets to progress. But also, why fix it if it isn’t broken? When you need some extra help, redeem all the available Diddy Simulator codes and get extra Taps and unique pets.
All Diddy Simulator Codes List
Diddy Simulator Codes (Working)
- Update2: Use for 15 minutes of 3x Taps and 3x Gems
- SecretPet: Use for a Bone Dragon pet
- 4thJuly: Use for 25 minutes of 3x Taps
- release: Use for 1k Taps and Gems
Diddy Simulator Codes (Expired)
- Update4
- Thanks
- 100k
- Update3
Related: Mowing Simulator Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Diddy Simulator
Redeeming Diddy Simulator codes is a fast and easy process if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:
- Launch Diddy Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the Codes icon on the left side of your screen.
- Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
- Hit the Redeem button and grab rewards right away!
If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, we have Scythe Simulator codes and Bodybuilder Simulator codes waiting for you here on The Escapist.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy