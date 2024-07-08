Diddy Simulator Gameplay Screenshot
Codes

Diddy Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Besides its silly name, this is just another Roblox clicker game where you have to grind and collect pets to progress. But also, why fix it if it isn’t broken? When you need some extra help, redeem all the available Diddy Simulator codes and get extra Taps and unique pets.

All Diddy Simulator Codes List

Diddy Simulator Codes (Working)

  • Update2: Use for 15 minutes of 3x Taps and 3x Gems
  • SecretPet: Use for a Bone Dragon pet
  • 4thJuly: Use for 25 minutes of 3x Taps
  • release: Use for 1k Taps and Gems

Diddy Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • Update4
  • Thanks
  • 100k
  • Update3

How to Redeem Codes in Diddy Simulator

Redeeming Diddy Simulator codes is a fast and easy process if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Diddy Simulator
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Diddy Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the Redeem button and grab rewards right away!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, we have Scythe Simulator codes and Bodybuilder Simulator codes waiting for you here on The Escapist.

