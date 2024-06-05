Soulmask characters ready to fight.
Does Soulmask Have Multiplayer?

Jackson Hayes
Published: Jun 5, 2024 10:38 am

There’s a new survival game on the scene, Soulmask, and it turns back the clock a bit more than most other titles in the genre. However, no matter the time period, players want to know whether they can go on a journey with their friends. So, does Soulmask have multiplayer?

Does Soulmask Have Multiplayer?

A woman in Soulmask. This image is part of an article about whether Soulmask has multiplayer.

Games like Soulmask are a bit tricky to navigate, as they don’t have a single world for thousands of players to jump in and out of. It makes use of servers, but there are specific rules that have to be followed. One player took their findings to Soulmask‘s official Steam page and explained the process.

“yes you can do coop,” they said. “What you would do is select solo/friends off the main page then create the server to your liking (difficulty, name, password, server parameters etc.) then once in the server you would invite your friend(s) (up to 10 players) through steam invite off the friend page. You would then need to make a tribe under the tribe page (click i) and then your friend would see it pop up under world tribes and he can join.”

However, as others are pointing out, this method requires the player who created the server to be active for anyone else to play. That isn’t ideal because if someone is really itching to grind while the host isn’t available, the host will have to leave their game open for them to do it. It’s probably better to just schedule sessions ahead of time.

There is a silver lining, though. Unlike some games, Soulmask does not require players to rent a server to play with their friends. So, while the progress might be slow, everyone will feel a lot better with money still in their pocket.

And that’s whether Soulmask has multiplayer.

Soulmask is available now on PC.

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67