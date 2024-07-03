The First Descendant has you fighting back against heavily armed aliens who have decimated Earth. The game’s AI holds their reigns, but what if you want to take on a human enemy? Does The First Descendant have PvP?

Can You Fight Against Other Players in the First Descendant?

The First Descendant doesn’t have Player vs Player (PvP). Instead, it’s purely Player vs Enemy (PvE), whether you’re taking on Vulgus units or Colossi. And while the game will naturally prompt you to join other missions with your fellow Descendants to take down a common goal (which is to kick the invaders off what’s left of the Earth and slam the door behind them), you don’t even need to do that. That’s right, you can play the game entirely solo.

If you do team up, you’ll be glad for the help, but it’s always you against the enemies. There’s no option to turn your guns on your friends or to take on the role of antagonistic aliens like the Vulgus or Colossus. Imagine a game mode where you could play the role of the Gravewalker. You might even be able to drop Amorphous Material.

Could Nexon Games add in PvP to The First Descendant later? Possibly, but it’s unlikely to impact the story. As cool as being the bad guys can be, making it more than a brief diversion would take a lot of work. They’d have to implement an additional faction, maybe think about how that impacted the ongoing narrative. Though, with how much distrust their is against the Guide, who does seem a little too good to be true, it’s not an idea without merit.

Though, it’s unlikely we’ll see PvP in The First Descendant in the next two seasons. Currently, we know we’ll be getting a brand new dungeon and some new raid bosses to tackle in Void Interceptor. But a crucible or PvP arena doesn’t look like it’s in the cards anytime soon.

The First Descendant is available now.

