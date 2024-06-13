EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC Solutions Guide

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team players can now get their hands on the Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution to get EA FC 24 Iker Muniain.

Recommended Videos

Overview of the EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC

Screenshots by The Escapist

This special card celebrates the Athletic Bilbao star’s remarkable career and comes with three PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, First Touch, and First Touch.

This EA FC 24 challenge is straightforward, featuring only one task. However, there are specific conditions that need to be met during squad submission. Given that it’s a solo squad challenge, you’ll need just eleven items, which shouldn’t be much of a challenge.

Task Requirements:

Minimum 1 Player from Spain

Minimum 1 TOTS or TOTW Player

Minimum Team Rating: 86

With these requirements in mind, here’s a guide to the cheapest and most efficient solution for completing the Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC.

Related: EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC Solutions Guide

Cheapest Solution for EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC

To complete this SBC, you need to balance the requirements with the least expensive options available. Here’s a recommended squad that fulfills all the conditions:

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Jane Campbell (84)

Ismaël Bennacer (84)

Stanislav Lobotka (84)

Koen Casteels (84)

Bella Bixby (84)

Thomas Müller (84)

Laura Freigang (83)

Jordi Alba (83)

Lorenzo Pellegrini (83)

Related: EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC Solutions

Completing the Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC is a fantastic way to add a skilled player to your squad without spending too much. This card celebrates Muniain’s contributions to Athletic Bilbao and offers a valuable addition to any Ultimate Team setup. Given its affordability and the quality of the card, especially with the three Playstyles, this SBC is ideal for both beginners and seasoned players.

EA FC 24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy