EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC Solutions Guide

Ishan Vashishth
Published: Jun 13, 2024 04:51 pm

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team players can now get their hands on the Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution to get EA FC 24 Iker Muniain.

Overview of the EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC

Image of Iker Muniain's profile and stats in EA FC 24
Screenshots by The Escapist

This special card celebrates the Athletic Bilbao star’s remarkable career and comes with three PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, First Touch, and First Touch. 

This EA FC 24  challenge is straightforward, featuring only one task. However, there are specific conditions that need to be met during squad submission. Given that it’s a solo squad challenge, you’ll need just eleven items, which shouldn’t be much of a challenge.

Task Requirements:

  • Minimum 1 Player from Spain
  • Minimum 1 TOTS or TOTW Player
  • Minimum Team Rating: 86

With these requirements in mind, here’s a guide to the cheapest and most efficient solution for completing the Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC.

Cheapest Solution for EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC

To complete this SBC, you need to balance the requirements with the least expensive options available. Here’s a recommended squad that fulfills all the conditions:

  • Debinha TOTS Plus (95)
  • Lena Oberdorf (87)
  • Jane Campbell (84)
  • Ismaël Bennacer (84)
  • Stanislav Lobotka (84)
  • Koen Casteels (84)
  • Bella Bixby (84)
  • Thomas Müller (84)
  • Laura Freigang (83)
  • Jordi Alba (83)
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini (83)

Completing the Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC is a fantastic way to add a skilled player to your squad without spending too much. This card celebrates Muniain’s contributions to Athletic Bilbao and offers a valuable addition to any Ultimate Team setup. Given its affordability and the quality of the card, especially with the three Playstyles, this SBC is ideal for both beginners and seasoned players.

EA FC 24 is available now.

EA FC 24 is available now.
