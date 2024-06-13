EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC Solutions

The Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC in EA FC 24 offers a great chance for Ultimate Team players to strengthen their squad with a high-quality offensive wingback. Here’s the cheapest solution to get EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor.

The Cheapest Solutions for EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC

This 93-rated Fantasy Hero card was originally released as part of the FC Fantasy promotion earlier in 2024, and gamers could only get it through luck by opening packs. Now, you can get this Sonia Bompastor card by completing four tasks without going overboard with spending. Here are cost-effective solutions for the Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC:

How to Complete the France Segment in EA FC 24

The first segment concerns France as Bompastor is a French legend. You can complete this task by submitting a squad with at least one player from France and a minimum team rating of 85. Here’s a lineup that fits the bill:

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Bella Bixby (84)

Gabriel Jesus (84)

Aurelien Tchouameni (84)

Dabritz (84)

Koen Casteels (84)

Giulia Gwinn (83)

Unai Simón (83)

Nacho Fernandez (83)

Gerard Moreno (83)

Hugo Lloris (83)

How to Complete the Top Form Segment in EA FC 24

The Top Form task requires a minimum team rating of 86 and at least one TOTS (Team of the Season) or TOTW (Team of the Week) player. This squad should work perfectly:

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Jamal Musiala (86)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (86)

Gabriel Megalhaes (84)

Romelu Lukaku (84)

Bella Bixby (84)

Lisa Boattin (84)

Enzo Fernandez (83)

Giulia Gwinn (83)

Ángel Di María (83)

Christen Press (83)

How to Complete the 87-Rated Squad Segment in EA FC 24

This segment requires a team rating of 87. Here’s an efficient lineup:

Orkun Kökçü PTG (92)

Guro Reiten (88)

Irene Paredes (88)

Lina Magull (87)

Frenkie de Jong (87)

Heung Min Son (87)

Lucy Bronze (87)

Khadija Shaw (85)

Aurelien Tchouameni (84)

Julian Brandt (84)

Enzo Fernandez (83)

How to Complete the 88-Rated Squad Segment in EA FC 24

The final task requires a team rating of 88. Here’s a cost-effective lineup that meets the requirements:

Miguel Borja PTG (93)

Michail Antonio PTG (92)

Victor Osimhen (88)

Bernardo Silva (88)

Lina Magull (87)

Luka Modrić (87)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (87)

Lea Schuller (86)

Jack Grealish (85)

Gabriel Jesus (84)

Alessia Russo (84)

Completing the Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC is a smart move for any EA FC 24 Ultimate Team player looking to enhance their squad with a wingback. With PlayStyles like Whipped Pass and Relentless, Bompastor offers exceptional value in both offensive and defensive roles. While this card might not be the newest on the market, it remains a powerful asset.

EA FC 24 is available now.

