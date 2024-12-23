EA Shot Down Dead Space 4 Proposal From Original Devs

The Dead Space franchise is a great series of science fiction horror and is more than just Resident Evil in space. Unfortunately, EA has no faith in the popular IP, as it’s been reported that the company shot down a proposal for Dead Space 4.

This proof that we can’t have nice things comes from an interview with Dan Allen Gaming (via Resetera and VGC). You can view the relevant tidbits below:

Apparently, series creator Glen Schofield, along with creative director Bret Robbins and animation director Christopher Stone, pitched an idea for Dead Space 4 to EA earlier this year. However, EA rejected the concept. Schofield elaborated, “Well we didn’t go too deep, they just said no, we’re not interested right now, we appreciate it, blah blah blah, and you know, we know who to talk to, so we didn’t go take it any further, and we respected their opinion you know, they know their numbers and what they have to ship and all that.” Stone added that the video game industry “is in a weird place right now” and “people are really hesitant to take chances on things.” They are still hopeful it can happen one day.

EA tried to reboot the Dead Space series with a remake of the first game last year. It was critically lauded but allegedly didn’t make the high sales numbers the corporation wanted, so plans for a remake of the second title were canned. Schofield himself tried his hand at a spiritual successor to Dead Space with The Callisto Protocol, but it also didn’t sell well and received mixed reviews. This led to Schofield leaving the studio he set up for the game, Striking Distance Studios, so perhaps he thought going back to his old stomping grounds would bear fruit. Alas, it was not to be.

Let’s take a moment to remember the original Dead Space team, Visceral Games, which EA shuttered back in 2017. And raise a glass to the remake devs, Motive Studio, who EA has shifted to working on the Battlefield franchise. The industry can be a real bummer sometimes.

