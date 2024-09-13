Every Combo in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

We love Juliet for her effervescent personality, sense of style, and ability to absolutely slaughter any undead that gets within chainsaw distance. Here are all of Juliet’s attack combos in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop.

Every Attack Combo in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, Listed

Chaining combos is the name of the game in Lollipop Chainsaw, and while Juliet comes with a few attacks right out the gate, there are quite a few that you can unlock as you progress. In grand total, Juliet can learn twenty-one different combos, each of which can be purchased in the Chop2Shop.Zom store.

Attack Name Description Attack Combo Pop-Pop Bash A quick, lightweight attack that can be chained together close to the enemy. X Chainsaw Stab Two quick pom-pom bashes followed by a penetrating chainsaw thrust. X X Y Chainsaw Full Swing Stronger than Chainsaw Stab, this combo string finishes with a powerful downward swipe. X X X Y Chainsaw Paradise Heavy chainsaw attack combining cheer attacks. Prepare for massive destruction! X X X X Y Holy Chainsaw The most powerful chainsaw attack. Extends Chainsaw Paradise to deliver a final slashing attack. X X X X Y Y Zombie Grab An effective grappling move taught by Mawster Morkawa. X B Chainsaw Slash A basic heavy chainsaw attack that does strong damage. Y Chainsaw Drill A powerful drill-like attack that deals continuous damage to zombies. Y Y X Chainsaw Strike A chainsaw move that allows you to do massive damage to foes on the ground. Y Y A Butt Attack Slam into those zombies with your butt and make them groggy. Hold, release X Low Slash Low chainsaw attack. Good for hitting below the belt. A Armadillo Spin This vertically spinning attack has excellent reach and speed. A A X Brutal Cut A rising attack this good for hitting all parts of a zombie. A A Y Maelstrom Spin Low spin attack that evens the odds! Zombies may not walk correctly afterwards. A X X X Dropkick Jump in the air and kick out with both feet to knock zombies far away. B X Jump Stab Jumping downward stab attack. Massive damage when zombies are grouped together. B (mid-air) Y (repeat) Lollipop Stab Finish off downed zombies with this powerful downward thrust. B A Lollipop Split Split your enemy in two with this devastating finishing move. Not safe for work! B (leapfrog) Y Chainsaw Swing A simple chainsaw combo wit ha powerful upward swing. X Y Lolli-O-Copter Push Y X during a Chainsaw Dash. This will execute a flying chainsaw attack. RB Y X Body Bash A quick body press after a Leapfrog. This really sows down zombie! B (leapfrog) X

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is available to play now.

