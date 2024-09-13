Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lollipop Chainsaw remake
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Every Combo in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 11:51 am

We love Juliet for her effervescent personality, sense of style, and ability to absolutely slaughter any undead that gets within chainsaw distance. Here are all of Juliet’s attack combos in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop.

Recommended Videos

Every Attack Combo in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, Listed

Chaining combos is the name of the game in Lollipop Chainsaw, and while Juliet comes with a few attacks right out the gate, there are quite a few that you can unlock as you progress. In grand total, Juliet can learn twenty-one different combos, each of which can be purchased in the Chop2Shop.Zom store.

Related: How To Beat Zed in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Attack NameDescriptionAttack Combo
Pop-Pop BashA quick, lightweight attack that can be chained together close to the enemy.X
Chainsaw StabTwo quick pom-pom bashes followed by a penetrating chainsaw thrust.X X Y
Chainsaw Full SwingStronger than Chainsaw Stab, this combo string finishes with a powerful downward swipe.X X X Y
Chainsaw ParadiseHeavy chainsaw attack combining cheer attacks. Prepare for massive destruction!X X X X Y
Holy ChainsawThe most powerful chainsaw attack. Extends Chainsaw Paradise to deliver a final slashing attack.X X X X Y Y
Zombie GrabAn effective grappling move taught by Mawster Morkawa.X B
Chainsaw SlashA basic heavy chainsaw attack that does strong damage.Y
Chainsaw DrillA powerful drill-like attack that deals continuous damage to zombies.Y Y X
Chainsaw StrikeA chainsaw move that allows you to do massive damage to foes on the ground.Y Y A
Butt AttackSlam into those zombies with your butt and make them groggy.Hold, release X
Low SlashLow chainsaw attack. Good for hitting below the belt.A
Armadillo SpinThis vertically spinning attack has excellent reach and speed.A A X
Brutal CutA rising attack this good for hitting all parts of a zombie. A A Y
Maelstrom SpinLow spin attack that evens the odds! Zombies may not walk correctly afterwards. A X X X
DropkickJump in the air and kick out with both feet to knock zombies far away.B X
Jump StabJumping downward stab attack. Massive damage when zombies are grouped together.B (mid-air) Y (repeat)
Lollipop StabFinish off downed zombies with this powerful downward thrust.B A
Lollipop SplitSplit your enemy in two with this devastating finishing move. Not safe for work!B (leapfrog) Y
Chainsaw SwingA simple chainsaw combo wit ha powerful upward swing.X Y
Lolli-O-CopterPush Y X during a Chainsaw Dash. This will execute a flying chainsaw attack.RB Y X
Body BashA quick body press after a Leapfrog. This really sows down zombie!B (leapfrog) X

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Lollipop Chainsaw
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.