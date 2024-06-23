Every OG Weapon in Fortnite Reload, Listed

One of the most appealing aspects of Fortnite Reload is its inclusion of iconic weapons and locations. Upon Reload’s launch players discovered there are over 30 items Epic released from the Vault. So here’s Every OG weapon in Fortnite Reload.
All OG Weapons in Fortnite Reload
Fortnite Reload has a massive collection of weapons. They’re divided into three major categories. Standard weapons are just as they sound — these are the typical weapons OG Fortnite players will be familiar with and include four different rarities. Heisted weapons come in at Exotic rarity and include specialized weapons with signature attachments. Mythic weapons are some of the most desirable since they improve upon the Standard weapons with specialized attachments. Here’s every weapon in each type.
Standard Weapons
There is an impressive collection of standard weapons from OG Fortnite available in Reload. The inclusions are as follows:
- Assault Rifle
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Hammer Assault Rifle
- Hand Cannon
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Heavy Shotgun
- Hunting Rifle
- Infantry Rifle
- Lever Action
- Pistol
- Pump Shotgun
- Ranger Shotgun
- Rocket Launcher
- Stinger SMG
- Submachine Gun
- Tac Shotgun
- Tactical Submachine Gun
Related: Every OG POI in Fortnite Reload, Listed
Heisted Weapons
There is also a handful of OG Heisted weapons available, equipped with a set of attachments. These are especially valuable in Fortnite Reload, as mod benches are unavailable. Here’s every OG Heisted weapon in Reload:
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Heisted Blink Mag SMG
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Heisted Explosive AR
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
Mythic Weapons
Last but certainly not least, there are a few OG Mythic weapons available in Fortnite Reload. These are the highest rarity available and are highly customizable. Each is attached to a named character. Here’s the list of Mythic weapons in Fortnite Reload:
- Foundation’s MK-Seven AR
- Gunnar’s Stinger SMG
- Jules’ Grappler
- Midas’ Drum Gun
- Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug & Burst AR
- Skye’s AR
- Slone’s Burst AR
And that is every OG weapon players can use in Fortnite Reload.
Fortnite is available now, free-to-play on PC and consoles.