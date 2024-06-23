Every OG Weapon in Fortnite Reload, Listed

One of the most appealing aspects of Fortnite Reload is its inclusion of iconic weapons and locations. Upon Reload’s launch players discovered there are over 30 items Epic released from the Vault. So here’s Every OG weapon in Fortnite Reload.

All OG Weapons in Fortnite Reload

Fortnite Reload has a massive collection of weapons. They’re divided into three major categories. Standard weapons are just as they sound — these are the typical weapons OG Fortnite players will be familiar with and include four different rarities. Heisted weapons come in at Exotic rarity and include specialized weapons with signature attachments. Mythic weapons are some of the most desirable since they improve upon the Standard weapons with specialized attachments. Here’s every weapon in each type.

Standard Weapons

There is an impressive collection of standard weapons from OG Fortnite available in Reload. The inclusions are as follows:

Assault Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Hand Cannon

Heavy Assault Rifle

Heavy Shotgun

Hunting Rifle

Infantry Rifle

Lever Action

Pistol

Pump Shotgun

Ranger Shotgun

Rocket Launcher

Stinger SMG

Submachine Gun

Tac Shotgun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Heisted Weapons

There is also a handful of OG Heisted weapons available, equipped with a set of attachments. These are especially valuable in Fortnite Reload, as mod benches are unavailable. Here’s every OG Heisted weapon in Reload:

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Explosive AR

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Mythic Weapons

Last but certainly not least, there are a few OG Mythic weapons available in Fortnite Reload. These are the highest rarity available and are highly customizable. Each is attached to a named character. Here’s the list of Mythic weapons in Fortnite Reload:

Foundation’s MK-Seven AR

Gunnar’s Stinger SMG

Jules’ Grappler

Midas’ Drum Gun

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug & Burst AR

Skye’s AR

Slone’s Burst AR

And that is every OG weapon players can use in Fortnite Reload.

Fortnite is available now, free-to-play on PC and consoles.





