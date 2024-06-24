Of all the attributes in EA FC 24, speed might be the most important one. A team with incredibly fast players has a distinct advantage. Not only does it allow for a devastating attack, but pace is useful in defensive situations. Here are the fastest players in EA FC 24.

Recommended Videos

The Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 24, Listed

Fast footballers can make darting runs in behind, leaving opponents in the dust, or even run great distances with the ball if they’re also good dribblers. On the other hand, defenders with good pace ratings can catch up with the offensive players and make goal-saving tackles or clear the ball off the line. Here’s a list of the fastest players in EA FC 24:

Rafa – 93 Pace

Club: SL Benfica

Position: CF

Sophia Smith – 93 Pace

Club: Portland Thorns

Position: ST

Theo Hernandez – 93 Pace

Club: AC Milan

Position: LB

Ousmane Dembele – 93 Pace

Club: PSG

Position: RW

Rafael Leao – 93 Pace

Club: AC Milan

Position: LW

Kevin Schade – 94 Pace

Club: Brentford

Position: RW

Ismaila Sarr – 94 Pace

Club: Marseille

Position: RW

Michael – 94 Pace

Club: Al-Hilal

Position: RW

Sheraldo Becker – 94 Pace

Club: Real Sociedad

Position: ST

Rosemonde Kouassi – 94 Pace

Club: FC Fleury

Position: LW

Inaki Williams – 94 Pace

Club: Athletic Club

Position: ST

Delphine Cascarino – 94 Pace

Club: Lyon

Position: RW

Jeremie Frimpong – 94 Pace

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Position: RB

Trinity Rodman – 94 Pace

Club: Washington Spirit

Position: RW

Sirlord Conteh – 95 Pace

Club: Paderborn

Position: ST

Related: Best Young Wingers in EA FC 24

Moussa Diaby – 95 Pace

Club: Aston Villa

Position: RW

Alphonso Davies – 95 Pace

Club: Bayern Munich

Position: LB

Vinicius Jr – 95 Pace

Club: Real Madrid

Position: LW

Karim Adeyemi – 96 Pace

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Position: LW

Kylian Mbappe – 97 Pace

Club: PSG

Position: ST

So there it is – these are the fastest players in EA FC 24. Needless to say, players like Mbappe, Adeyemi, Vini Jr, and Moussa Diaby provide fantastic attacking outlets due to their lightning-fast pace. Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies, Jeremie Frimpong, and Theo Hernandez are some of the fastest defenders who can go toe to toe with any attacker.

EA FC 24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy