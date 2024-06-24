Of all the attributes in EA FC 24, speed might be the most important one. A team with incredibly fast players has a distinct advantage. Not only does it allow for a devastating attack, but pace is useful in defensive situations. Here are the fastest players in EA FC 24.
The Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 24, Listed
Fast footballers can make darting runs in behind, leaving opponents in the dust, or even run great distances with the ball if they’re also good dribblers. On the other hand, defenders with good pace ratings can catch up with the offensive players and make goal-saving tackles or clear the ball off the line. Here’s a list of the fastest players in EA FC 24:
Rafa – 93 Pace
- Club: SL Benfica
- Position: CF
Sophia Smith – 93 Pace
- Club: Portland Thorns
- Position: ST
Theo Hernandez – 93 Pace
- Club: AC Milan
- Position: LB
Ousmane Dembele – 93 Pace
- Club: PSG
- Position: RW
Rafael Leao – 93 Pace
- Club: AC Milan
- Position: LW
Kevin Schade – 94 Pace
- Club: Brentford
- Position: RW
Ismaila Sarr – 94 Pace
- Club: Marseille
- Position: RW
Michael – 94 Pace
- Club: Al-Hilal
- Position: RW
Sheraldo Becker – 94 Pace
- Club: Real Sociedad
- Position: ST
Rosemonde Kouassi – 94 Pace
- Club: FC Fleury
- Position: LW
Inaki Williams – 94 Pace
- Club: Athletic Club
- Position: ST
Delphine Cascarino – 94 Pace
- Club: Lyon
- Position: RW
Jeremie Frimpong – 94 Pace
- Club: Bayer Leverkusen
- Position: RB
Trinity Rodman – 94 Pace
- Club: Washington Spirit
- Position: RW
Sirlord Conteh – 95 Pace
- Club: Paderborn
- Position: ST
Moussa Diaby – 95 Pace
- Club: Aston Villa
- Position: RW
Alphonso Davies – 95 Pace
- Club: Bayern Munich
- Position: LB
Vinicius Jr – 95 Pace
- Club: Real Madrid
- Position: LW
Karim Adeyemi – 96 Pace
- Club: Borussia Dortmund
- Position: LW
Kylian Mbappe – 97 Pace
- Club: PSG
- Position: ST
So there it is – these are the fastest players in EA FC 24. Needless to say, players like Mbappe, Adeyemi, Vini Jr, and Moussa Diaby provide fantastic attacking outlets due to their lightning-fast pace. Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies, Jeremie Frimpong, and Theo Hernandez are some of the fastest defenders who can go toe to toe with any attacker.
EA FC 24 is available now.