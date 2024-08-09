FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2024 Event Guide

Every year, Final Fantasy XIV treats its player base to a fun-filled summer festive event, and this year is no different. Here’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2024 event.

First off, the Moonfire Faire event in FFXIV will run from Aug. 8, 1 a.m. PT to Aug. 26, at 7.59 a.m. PT. This gives you just under three weeks to check out the event and grab all the rewards you need.

Considering that the event questline isn’t all that long and there’s not really that much to farm, players should be able to get everything they need even if they log in during the last few days of the event.

How to Start Moonfire Faire 2024

To take part in the event, you’ll first need to finish the Envoy quests in A Realm Reborn, which happens fairly early on in the story. After that, head to the Upper Decks area in Limsa Lominsa, and speak with the NPC named Mayaru Moyaru to start the quest titled Fire Red, Beast Green.

You’ll want to teleport to the Aftcastle to get there quicker. This is a level 30 quest, so you do have to level up your combat jobs a little before you’re able to take it on.

All Moonfire Faire 2024 Rewards

There are two new rewards to be unlocked during the Moonfire Faire 2024 event in FFXIV this year, as listed below:

Uchiwasshoi emote

Bouncing Ball Balloon tabletop decoration

The Uchiwasshoi emote is definitely the highlight here, as it allows your Warrior of Light to wave a fan around in a festive manner. If you’re looking to spice up your home with new decorative items as well, the Bouncing Ball Balloon is also pretty cute. During this time, you may also be able to purchase past Moonfire Faire rewards from the vendors.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Moonfire Faire 2024 event in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the full Dawntrail patch release schedule, as well as our ranking of the expansions.

