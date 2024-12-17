FFXIV Starlight Celebration 2024 Event Guide

Every year, Final Fantasy XIV gets a little holiday-themed event to help get players in the festive mood, and this year is no different. Here’s everything you need to know about Starlight Celebration 2024 in FFXIV.

First off, the Starlight Celebration 2024 event in FFXIV will run from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31, at 6:59 a.m. Pacific Time. This means that you’ll have about two weeks to complete the quest and get all ther rewards you need.

The good news is that these seasonal quests don’t typically take very long to complete, and you should be able to knock them out in an hour, or maybe even less. With two weeks to tackle the new content, this should be a walk in the park for most FFXIV players.

How to Start Starlight Celebration 2024

Next up, let’s talk about how to actually take part in the event. Before we get into it, do note that you need to have a combat job at level 15. You’ll also need to have completed the Envoy quests in whichever of the three main cities you started the game in. This is part of the MSQ in A Realm Reborn, so you can’t miss it.

fter that, head to Old Gridania and speak with the NPC named Amh Garanjy at coordinates X:10.2, Y:9.4. This will allow you to start a quest called Cold Skies, Warm Hearts. Simply follow the quest markers and objectives from here to complete it.

All Starlight Celebration 2024 Rewards

Finally, I’ve also listed the new event rewards you can get down below:

Starlight Stalls Barding

Starlight Kinderpunsch (Tabletop)

Starlight Mug Tower (Tabletop)

Festive Starlight Celebration Advertisement (Wall-mounted)

Winter’s Warm Boughs Orchestrion Roll

These are mostly just cosmetic rewards that you can use as decorations for your apartment. As always, do be warned that you’ll no longer be able to obtain these rewards after the event period is over, so make sure to get on them quickly.

These are mostly just cosmetic rewards that you can use as decorations for your apartment. As always, do be warned that you'll no longer be able to obtain these rewards after the event period is over, so make sure to get on them quickly.

