Flood Escape 2 Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 3, 2024
We added the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
One situation you wouldn’t want to find yourself in is a flood. Now, imagine trying to escape murky, violent waters, but also acid and lava. There are over 120 maps you’ll need to survive, and thankfully, Flood Escape 2 codes are here to help you avoid drowning.
All Flood Escape 2 Codes List
Active Flood Escape 2 Codes
- 6YearsOfFloodEscape2: Use for EXP, 600 Coins, and Gems
Expired Flood Escape 2 Codes
- 5thAnniversaryFE2
- HalfADecade
- aCodeThatContainsStuff
- MadeYouLook
- LuckyNumber
- finally
- JustForYou
- 25KMembers
- WannaSeeMeSpeedrun?
- 4000onTwitter
- LotsOfItems
- iwannavote
- ok
- LotsOfWater
- happybirthdayfloodescape2
- 2021goodwill
- Happy400M
- NoWay10K
Related: The Floor Is Lava Codes
How to Redeem Codes for Flood Escape 2
It’s tricky to escape floods, but it’s easy to redeem Flood Escape 2 codes, as shown below in our tutorial:
- Launch Flood Escape 2 in Roblox.
- Press the shopping bag button at the bottom of the screen and go to the Codes tab.
- Type a code into the text field.
- Click Redeem to obtain your free goodies.
More exciting codes and freebies are waiting for you in our Evade Codes and SharkBite 2 Codes guides, so make sure to check those out as well!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy