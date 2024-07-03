Flood Escape 2 Codes (July 2024)

Promo image for Flood Escape 2
One situation you wouldn’t want to find yourself in is a flood. Now, imagine trying to escape murky, violent waters, but also acid and lava. There are over 120 maps you’ll need to survive, and thankfully, Flood Escape 2 codes are here to help you avoid drowning.

All Flood Escape 2 Codes List

Active Flood Escape 2 Codes

  • 6YearsOfFloodEscape2: Use for EXP, 600 Coins, and Gems

Expired Flood Escape 2 Codes

  • 5thAnniversaryFE2
  • HalfADecade
  • aCodeThatContainsStuff
  • MadeYouLook
  • LuckyNumber
  • finally
  • JustForYou
  • 25KMembers
  • WannaSeeMeSpeedrun?
  • 4000onTwitter
  • LotsOfItems
  • iwannavote
  • ok
  • LotsOfWater
  • happybirthdayfloodescape2
  • 2021goodwill
  • Happy400M
  • NoWay10K

How to Redeem Codes for Flood Escape 2

It’s tricky to escape floods, but it’s easy to redeem Flood Escape 2 codes, as shown below in our tutorial:

How to redeem codes in Escape Flood 2.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Flood Escape 2 in Roblox.
  2. Press the shopping bag button at the bottom of the screen and go to the Codes tab.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Click Redeem to obtain your free goodies.

