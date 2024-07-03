Flood Escape 2 Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 3, 2024 We added the latest codes!

One situation you wouldn’t want to find yourself in is a flood. Now, imagine trying to escape murky, violent waters, but also acid and lava. There are over 120 maps you’ll need to survive, and thankfully, Flood Escape 2 codes are here to help you avoid drowning.

All Flood Escape 2 Codes List

Active Flood Escape 2 Codes

6YearsOfFloodEscape2: Use for EXP, 600 Coins, and Gems

Expired Flood Escape 2 Codes

5thAnniversaryFE2

HalfADecade

aCodeThatContainsStuff

MadeYouLook

LuckyNumber

finally

JustForYou

25KMembers

WannaSeeMeSpeedrun?

4000onTwitter

LotsOfItems

iwannavote

ok

LotsOfWater

happybirthdayfloodescape2

2021goodwill

Happy400M

NoWay10K

How to Redeem Codes for Flood Escape 2

It’s tricky to escape floods, but it’s easy to redeem Flood Escape 2 codes, as shown below in our tutorial:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Flood Escape 2 in Roblox. Press the shopping bag button at the bottom of the screen and go to the Codes tab. Type a code into the text field. Click Redeem to obtain your free goodies.

